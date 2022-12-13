Golden Globes 2023 Nominees: Banshees of Inisherin, Abbott Elementary Get Most Nods

Awards season is here again to celebrate the best of the best in film and TV. Golden Globes aren't considered the most prestigious of awards ceremonies but still offer an opportunity to distill the shows and movies that deserve our viewing time. Nominees for the 80th edition of the awards were announced Monday morning.
Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin is the most-nominated film with eight nominations, including best musical or comedy picture, along with director, screenplay, score and acting nods for Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan.
Avatar: The Way of Water, which doesn't hit theaters until Friday, was nominated for best drama picture and best director.
In TV, ABC's Abbott Elementary leads with five nominations, including best musical or comedy series and nods for actors Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams. Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph are both up for best supporting actress.
House of the Dragon scored two nods: best drama and best actress (Emma D'Arcy). No nomination for Matt Smith, though. Star Wars series Andor got one nom, a best actor for star Diego Luna.
Five nominees are competing in each of 27 categories, voted on by the 105 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The eligibility period for the Globes runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.
The Golden Globes are scheduled to air Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. PT/8 to 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael is set to host.
The full list of Golden Globes 2023 film nominees
Best Picture (Drama)
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Picture (Musical or Comedy)
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Best Animated Film
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best Picture (Non-English Language)
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium)
- Decision to Leave (South Korea)
- RRR (India)
Best Actress (Drama)
- Cate Blanchett (Tar)
- Olivia Colman (Empire of Light)
- Viola Davis (The Woman King)
- Ana de Armas (Blonde)
- Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Best Actor (Drama)
- Austin Butler (Elvis)
- Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
- Hugh Jackman (The Son)
- Bill Nighy (Living)
- Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)
Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)
- Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)
- Margot Robbie (Babylon)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu)
- Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)
- Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)
- Diego Calva (Babylon)
- Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
- Adam Driver (White Noise)
- Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness)
- Carey Mulligan (She Said)
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Brad Pitt (Babylon)
- Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)
Best Director
- James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)
- Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Best Screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
- Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner
- Tar, Todd Field
- Women Talking, Sarah Polley
Best Original Score
- Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
- The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
- The Fabelmans, John Williams
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Alexandre Desplat
- Women Talking, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Best Original Song
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Lift Me Up" by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, "Ciao Papa" by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro
- RRR, "Naatu Naatu" by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj
- Top Gun: Maverick, "Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, Benjamin Rice
- Where the Crawdads Sing, "Carolina" by Taylor Swift
The full list of Golden Globes 2023 TV nominees
Best Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Best Musical or Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
- Black Bird
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam and Tommy
- The White Lotus
Best Actress (Drama)
- Emma D'Arcy (House of the Dragon)
- Laura Linney (Ozark)
- Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
- Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily)
- Zendaya (Euphoria)
Best Actor (Drama)
- Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
- Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
- Diego Luna (Andor)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Adam Scott (Severance)
Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)
- Donald Glover (Atlanta)
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Best Supporting Actress (Musical, Comedy or Drama)
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Julia Garner (Ozark)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Best Supporting Actor (Musical, Comedy or Drama)
- John Lithgow (The Old Man)
- Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)
- John Turturro (Severance)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Henry Winkler (Barry)
Best Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)
- Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy)
- Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
- Lily James (Pam and Tommy)
- Julia Roberts (Gaslit)
- Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Best Actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)
- Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
- Colin Firth (The Staircase)
- Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
- Evan Peters (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)
Best Supporting Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)
- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
- Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
- Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven)
- Niecy Nash (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
Best Supporting Actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)
- F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
- Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient)
- Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
- Richard Jenkins (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Seth Rogen (Pam and Tommy)