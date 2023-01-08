How to Watch the Golden Globes 2023: Date, Host, Nominations

One of the most controversial awards shows (that's saying something) is back on TV. Hooray?

The Golden Globes, aka the TV and movies awards show run by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will air on NBC on Tuesday, Jan. 10. (It'll also be streamed live on Peacock.) The show was pulled from its usual TV spot last year, after protests over the organization's lack of diversity. After a restructuring, including adding more journalists of color, the show is back in business.

Possibly one of the best things about that is Jenna Ortega scoring an acting nomination for Wednesday. The worst? Paddy Considine was snubbed for House of the Dragon. Find the full list of nominations here or below, as well as who's hosting, start times and where to watch or stream the show.

Golden Globes 2023 start times and date

This year's Golden Globes will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. The show will be held in The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. E! will be covering the red carpet from 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Who's hosting?

Standup comedian Jerrod Carmichael is your 2023 host. He starred in semi-autobiographical sitcom The Carmichael Show and 2021 comedy-drama On the Count of Three.

How to watch (or stream) the Golden Globes 2023

You can watch the show from 5 p.m. PT on NBC or stream it live on Peacock -- NBC's streaming service, which is free with ads or $5 a month/$50 a year for the Premium tier (also with ads).

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 per month and includes NBC, but check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

YouTube TV costs $65 per month and includes NBC. Plug in your ZIP code on its channel lineup page to see what live, local networks are available where you live.

For $35 per month, Sling TV's Blue tier offers NBC in select markets.

For $70 per month, Fubo offers live NBC.

AT&T TV costs $70 per month and includes NBC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if you get a live feed of Fox and the other local networks in your ZIP code. Read full review.

Start time and where to watch in Australia

In Australia, the show starts at midday AEDT on Wednesday, Jan. 11. (The red carpet starts at 11 a.m.) Stan will be streaming the show this year, included in your subscription.

Start time and where to watch in the UK

In the UK, the awards will be announced starting from 1 a.m. GMT on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Stream the ceremony on Peacock, which is available on Sky and NOW.

Golden Globes 2023 nominations

Tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, is the major film to look out for. Meanwhile, mockumentary sitcom Abbott Elementary is leading TV nominations. House of the Dragon scored two nods: best drama and best actress for Emma D'Arcy. Star Wars series Andor should probably have scored more than its one nomination: best actor for star Diego Luna.

Movie categories

Best Picture (Drama)

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Picture (Non-English Language)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

Best Actress (Drama)

Cate Blanchett (Tar)

Olivia Colman (Empire of Light)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Best Actor (Drama)

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Hugh Jackman (The Son)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)

Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)

Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)

Margot Robbie (Babylon)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu)

Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)

Diego Calva (Babylon)

Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)

Adam Driver (White Noise)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness)

Carey Mulligan (She Said)

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brad Pitt (Babylon)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Best Director

James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Best Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner

Tar, Todd Field

Women Talking, Sarah Polley

Best Original Score

Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell

The Fabelmans, John Williams

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Alexandre Desplat

Women Talking, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best Original Song

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Lift Me Up" by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, "Ciao Papa" by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro

RRR, "Naatu Naatu" by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Top Gun: Maverick, "Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, Benjamin Rice

Where the Crawdads Sing, "Carolina" by Taylor Swift Apple TV Plus

TV categories

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Musical or Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Black Bird

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam and Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Actress (Drama)

Emma D'Arcy (House of the Dragon)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Actor (Drama)

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Supporting Actress (Musical, Comedy or Drama)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Best Supporting Actor (Musical, Comedy or Drama)

John Lithgow (The Old Man)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

John Turturro (Severance)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Best Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam and Tommy)

Julia Roberts (Gaslit)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best Actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Evan Peters (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)

Best Supporting Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Niecy Nash (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Best Supporting Actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)