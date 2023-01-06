Live: CES Live Blog Wonders of CES Future Tech at CES Bomb Cyclone Threatens California Cuffless Blood Pressure Monitor iOS 16.3 Beta 10 Changes on Tax Returns Habits to Boost Mental Health
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Culture Entertainment

'Avatar: The Way of Water' Overtakes 'Top Gun: Maverick' With $1.5B Box Office

The Way of Water is now the biggest movie of 2022, but what does that mean for Disney Plus streaming plans and James Cameron's sequels?

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm
2 min read
Jake Sully flies over Pandora's waters on a winged creature's back in Avatar: The Way of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water is making waves at the box office.
20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water had to make a splash. Not only did it need to measure up to the original film's success as the biggest movie of all time, but there's also a raft of planned sequels depending on this one doing well. But James Cameron (and Disney) can breathe a sigh of relief, because Avatar 2 has overtaken Top Gun: Maverick to become the biggest box office success of 2022.

The Way of Water is still showing on screens around the world as we swim into 2023. Opening weekend box office numbers were a bit soggy (well, comparatively speaking, because of the high expectations placed on the film). But after less than a month in theaters, Variety reports that it's taken in $1.48 billion at the global box office, making it the 10th-highest grossing movie in history.

Driven by higher Imax prices and viewers coming back to see it again, the film could continue to make money. There's little blockbuster competition until mid-February, the release date for another Disney-opened property, the Marvel flick Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. A longer theatrical run will also push back the date Way of Water splashes onto streaming service Disney Plus, especially as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's streaming release already suggests Disney is holding films back before making them available online.

Watch more on Disney Plus
See at Disney+

Despite Way of Water's success, the film's eye-watering budget means it needs to keep making it rain at the box office just to break even. Still, it's looking good for the Avatar series to continue. Avatar 3 will hit theaters in December 2024, and it's surely looking good for the planned fourth and fifth films to go ahead.

If Cameron's sequel tops $1.9 billion, it'll beat Spider-Man: No Way Home as the biggest global release of the pandemic era. It it ends up making $2 billion, it'll be the first film to do so since the COVID pandemic closed theaters. Already in the double-bill club are Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Cameron's Titanic and the original Avatar.  

New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos

2023's Best TV and Streaming Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

See all photos