First Look at Disney Animated Series Iwájú Reveals a Futuristic Nigeria

Details are in for the next animated series coming to Disney Plus next year. Iwájú, made by Disney Animation and Kugali, will explore "a futuristic version of Lagos, Nigeria," Disney announced at its D23 Expo in Anaheim on Friday. A first look from the series shows a world of vibrant colors, flying cars and charmingly offbeat creatures that look kind of like frogs, but also lizards?

We also got another look at Disney's upcoming animated film Strange World, which will see "an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and by far most crucial mission."

Get lost in this very STRANGE new look at Disney’s #StrangeWorld and see the movie in theaters November 23, 2022. pic.twitter.com/uLw4A4QROL — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 10, 2022

Strange World is hitting theaters on Nov. 23.

D23 has so far seen Disney announce an expansion to Disneyland's Avenger's Campus, the latest Hocus Pocus 2 trailer, new movie Mufasa: The Lion King, a teaser trailer for The Little Mermaid, Pixar's Inside Out 2 and more.