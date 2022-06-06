Disney's 'Strange World' Movie Trailer Teases Jake Gyllenhaal's Bizarre Creature Adventure

Trying to describe the creatures in the trailer for Disney's upcoming animated film, Strange World, has evoked a similar panic in me as the "Name One Thing In This Photo" meme -- no matter how hard I try, I can't explain with confidence what a single thing I'm looking at is.

But unlike that cursed meme, I'm not as upset about it. The trailer, released on Monday, offers a glimpse at the vibrant, fascinating and surprising world -- including those hard-to-pin-down inhabitants. Have a look for yourself.

The action-adventure movie arrives on Nov. 23 (Disney hasn't specified whether it'll land in theaters), and involves "an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and by far most crucial mission."

Strange World stars Jake Gyllenhaal as the voice of reluctant explorer Searcher Clade The film is helmed by Don Hall, director of Big Hero 6 and Raya and the Last Dragon. Qui Nguyen, co-writer of Raya, is writing and co-directing.

🏜🦑 Discover the impossibilities. Check out this brand-new poster for #StrangeWorld! pic.twitter.com/QM7LGxOLJN — DisneyStrangeWorld (@strangeworld) June 6, 2022

Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about whether the film will be released in theaters.