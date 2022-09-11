Disneyland 'Princess and the Frog' Splash Mountain Retheme is Set In 1927 on the Bayou

Disneyland has taken the wraps off a scale model of its Splash Mountain refurbishment plans, showing off the Princess and the Frog retheming of the iconic ride. Tiana's Bayou Adventure will be hitting Disneyland in late 2024, with imagineers appearing Sunday at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, to describe the concept of the ride.

The ride is set in 1927, when Tiana is hosting a party at her restaurant Tiana's Palace for the people of New Orleans. Tiana discovers her celebration is missing a "special ingredient," which sets her off on a journey through the bayou with Louis the alligator.

The exterior of the ride will be lit up and glowing at night, with what the imagineers called New Orleans and bayou magic.

"Music is going to be a huge part of the experience," Disney Parks chair Josh D'Amaro said Sunday during the Parks and Experiences Panel at D23.

The original voices of Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Mama Odie and Louis will be used on the ride. Anika Noni Rose (Tiana) appeared live at D23 to sing the movie's iconic songs Almost There and Dig A Little Deeper.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure looks so good. It’s designed to be “a love letter to New Orleans.” pic.twitter.com/ABxG3diDCy — Sean Keane@D23 (@SpectacularSean) September 11, 2022

The scale model of the ride shows the briar patch removed from the bottom of the 49-foot drop, a new water tower painted with a "Tiana's foods" logo, and colored glass bottles -- like those in Mama Odie's boathouse -- hanging from the top of the drop. The tree stump crowning the top of the attraction has been replaced with a thicket of bayou trees, but the log boats look like they'll stay the same.

