Disneyland Unveils New 'Magic Key' Annual Passes at Higher Prices

Disneyland has begun allowing Magic Key holders to renew their passes, with a few changes made to its annual pass lineup. Most notably, costs have risen.

The top-end Dream Key is no more, and has been replaced by the "Inspire Key," which costs $1,600 per year in comparison to the Dream Key's $1,400 pricing last year. The second-highest pass, the Believe Key, now costs $1,100, which is $150 more than it was last year; the Enchant Key costs $50 more at $700; and the cheapest option, the Imagine Key, is now priced at $450 instead of last year's $400.

But even paying $1,600 won't allow you to get into Disneyland 365 days a year. Blockout dates for the Inspire Key include the holidays -- Dec. 21 until Jan. 1 -- while the Believe Key also blocks you out on Saturdays in October and December, the Thanksgiving weekend, Feb. 18-19, March 18 and 25, the Easter period from April 1-9, the Memorial Day weekend in May, Fourth of July and all Saturdays in July.

Blockout dates for the Enchant Key includes many weekends year-round and all of summer, and the Imagine Key doesn't look like it will allow holders to visit Disneyland on any weekend ever.

Beyond the increase in pricing, the biggest changes made to the two top-tier keys is the inclusion of discounts for Disney's new fast pass system, Genie Plus. All four keys now come with 20% off the price of Genie Plus, which otherwise costs $20 per person per day. Both the Inspire and Believe keys have also thrown in unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads -- which used to be included in the most expensive version of Disneyland's old Annual Passes.

Disneyland is currently not allowing any new sales of Magic Keys, instead prioritizing renewals for key holders. You have 30 days from your pass expiring to renew.

Every Disneyland Magic Key, and what it includes

Here's what you get with each Disneyland Magic Key:

Inspire Key -- $1,600:

Hold six reservations at once

20% off Genie Plus

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads

20% off merchandise

15% off dining

Free parking at Mickey & Friends Parking Structure, Pixar Pals Parking Structure and Toy Story Parking Area

Believe Key -- $1,100:

Hold six reservations at once

20% off Genie Plus

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads

10% off merchandise

10% off dining

50% off parking at Mickey & Friends Parking Structure, Pixar Pals Parking Structure and Toy Story Parking Area

Enchant Key -- $700:

Hold four reservations at once

20% off Genie Plus

10% off merchandise

10% off dining

25% off parking at Toy Story Parking Area

Imagine Key -- $450:

Only available for Southern California Residents

Hold two reservations at once

20% off Genie Plus

10% off merchandise

10% off dining

25% off parking at Toy Story Parking Area

The Magic Key system was introduced last year to replace Disneyland's long-running annual pass system that was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown of Disneyland.