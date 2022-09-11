Disney World Teases Expansion for Villains, Encanto and Coco at Magic Kingdom

Disney rounded out its Parks and Experiences Panel at D23 Expo on Sunday with a few hints of what's coming next to Walt Disney World.

Speaking about what could possibly be on the other side of the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad area -- aka, the edge of the current Magic Kingdom map -- Disney Parks chair Josh D'Amaro teased an Encanto area, a Coco area and a villains area.

The Coco area could see the town of Santa Cecilia celebrating Día de Muertos, where guests could ride on the back of a spirit guide like Dante.

The Encanto area could feature a tour of the Madrigal house with Mirabel and Bruno, and include guests opening a door and finding out their own special gift.

And the area "overrun by villains" would feature Disney's greatest baddies.

Magic Kingdom is seemingly getting a Coco-and Encanto-themed expansion, beyond Thunder Mountain. I think?! pic.twitter.com/FJdRbhU28B — Sean Keane@D23 (@SpectacularSean) September 11, 2022

Over at Animal Kingdom, meanwhile, Dinoland USA is getting a long-awaited overhaul. Disney teased potential Zootopia and Moana themings before showing off a vague concept artwork of what the area could look like.

Dinoland, in Disney World’s Animal Kingdom, seems to getting a Zootopia and Moana-themed expansion. They’re being quite circumspect! pic.twitter.com/IZyRrBErax — Sean Keane@D23 (@SpectacularSean) September 11, 2022

Also announced during the Disney Parks and Experiences Panel at D23 were the Avengers Campus multiverse expansion at Disneyland, details on the Princess and the Frog retheme of Splash Mountain, the opening date for Tron Lightcycle Run at Disney World, the name of the next Disney cruise ship and San Fransokyo at California Adventure.