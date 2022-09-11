Disneyland News: San Fransokyo, Toontown Reopening, Mandalorian in Batuu

Disney on Sunday announced a whole swathe of updates for its California theme parks -- not least of which is the Avengers Campus multiverse expansion and details on the Princess and the Frog retheme of Splash Mountain.

During Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Disneyland also revealed that California Adventure's Pacific Wharf, which is currently themed around San Francisco, will be rethemed as San Fransokyo from 2014's Big Hero 6.

At San Fransokyo, you'll be able to dine, shop and meet Baymax.

Disneyland’s California Adventure’s Pacific Wharf is becoming San Fransokyo, with Baymax. pic.twitter.com/tIWZTYnTuO — Sean Keane@D23 (@SpectacularSean) September 11, 2022

Jon Favreau was also on hand at D23 to announce that the Mandalorian carrying a Baby Yoda animatronic will begin appearing in Batuu, the Star Wars-themed land at Disneyland, starting in November.

"We've been working on this thing for years," Favreau said.

Mickey's Toontown, meanwhile, will be reopening early 2023 with the trackless ride Mickey's Runaway Railway ready to go.

Disneyland's Magic Happens parade, which debuted just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the parks for over a year, will also be returning next year. A new night-time spectacular for Disneyland was additionally announced, as well as a new World of Color show for California Adventure.

Disney Parks chair Josh D'Amaro also loosely discussed the Downtown Disney's expansion, saying it'll get "a dozen" new locations, including a Porto's bakery.

Also announced during the Disney Parks and Experiences Panel at D23 were the opening date for Tron Lightcycle Run at Disney World, the name of the next Disney cruise ship and a potential villains, Coco and Encanto area at Magic Kingdom.