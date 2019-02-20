Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Fit: Samsung's 3 new wearables
We're here at the Impact event where Samsung just announced three new wearables for its lineup, one smart watch called the Galaxy Watch Active, which I'm wearing right now, the Galaxy Fit, which is a fitness band, and the Galaxy Buds.
Which are these ear buds that are completely wireless.
So I'm gonna go through each one of them to tell you what's new.
This is the new Samsung Galaxy watch active.
this one is the rose gold option.
It is aluminum.
Instead of stainless steel as previous models.
And as you can see it's missing that signature bezel that we had come to, almost [INAUDIBLE] in the galaxy watches before, it's still pretty easy to navigate but I do miss that clicking rotating bezel which was just kinda, Really satisfying to control the watch with it does seem to have a smaller watch face than its predecessors but i personally don't mind it.
If i put it on the side over here.
You will notice that it is pretty thick compared to other watches, but not any thicker than previous galaxy watches.
It still has those two.
Physical buttons on the side and on the back over here, you'll notice it has that optical heart rate sensor that the Galaxy Watches have had for a while now, and these interchangeable watch straps.
These are 20 millimeters, which is slightly smaller then the Galaxy Watch ones.
So, they won't be compatible, backwards compatible if you already have Galaxy Watchbands that you'd like to try this one with.
The key feature over here other than all the different fitness features that we've found on the Galaxy Watch is the blood pressure monitoring.
It's gonna launch first in data, later on in March.
Obviously, they didn't even mention it at the key notes, so I have the feeling that it's not.
Active, at least on this demo watch.
So the Galaxy Watch Active actually comes in four different color, the silver that you're seeing here on screen, the rose gold which you also saw, a sea green, and a black.
So I wanna show you, I am actually wearing the Galaxy Watch.
On my wrist right now, i'm gonna take it off, and kind of show you the difference, run you through some of the differences, as you can see it does look similar, but it is a straight down version of it, it doesn't have that rotating vessel over here, and it is quite a bit smaller considering.
How thick these bezzles are on the actual screen itself.
The display looks smaller than on the Galaxy watch.
It is thinner than the Galaxy watch.
And it is quite a bit lighter as well.
It feels lighter on my hands and I have the feeling that for fitness, it would be much more comfortable to wear on your wrist.
I'm gonna put on The Galaxy watch just to kind of feel it out and I can already tell you it does feel a lot more comfortable than the Galaxy watch.
I'm not sure which one I prefer at this point in terms of looks, but in terms of the fit, this one's more comfortable for sure.
But the coolest feature in my eyes that's available right now, is the ability to wirelessly Charge it using your Galaxy S10 device.
So what you do is you turn on the wireless powershare on the device.
You turn it over.
And then you just place the watch on the back of the phone.
And there you have it.
Go ahead and try on the Galaxy buds and already they're They feel pretty comfortable in my ear.
I do a lot of running with my ear buds so having them stay in place is important.
And it really does feel like they would hold up during a run outdoors or on the treadmill.
They seem pretty secure moving around and, yeah, doesn't seem to be a problem.
I don't know about the sound quality because there is a lot of noise in this room, and as I'm tapping over here on the side it's Playing and pausing the music in the ear, so it does have some kind of controls, manual controls, that you can do from the earbuds themselves, from the Samsung buds.
And then you could just take them off, and they could charge on the case.
They do feel a lot lighter than the IconX, I can say that much, and the case is really sleek and Slim, and you can use your phone to charge the case as well if you need an extra charge on the go.
You just have to activate the power share, like what you did with the Galaxy Watch, and then place the device on the back of the phone to wirelessly charge them.
Sadly no galaxy fit at least here in the demo room today but I can tell you that it is a fitness band with a lot of the same fitness features as the galaxy watch active.
So that automatic workout detection That heart rate monitor.
But, it is a lot similar.
It is more of a cuff.
It is kind of like the previous fitness bands from Samsung before it.
It is going to have rubber bands and that slimmer Screen, then, to watch itself, of course, and less actual smart functionalities because it's not running that full Tizen smartwatch operating system.
So just to kinda wrap things up over here, we have the Galaxy Watch Active, which is kind of a sporty take.
On the Galaxy watch, it now includes that blood pressure monitoring which is new to wearable device from Samsung.
But we will actually see that in action until later on in March and it's only coming in data at first.
And then we have the Galaxy buds.
This wireless Earbuds that are charging in the case and that can pair seamlessly with other Samsung devices.
Now the Galaxy watch is going to cost $200, which is significantly less than the Galaxy watch Watch was at launch.
It is very much in line with other fitness devices, like the fitbit.
But a lot cheaper than others like the Apple Watch.
Whereas the Galaxy Buds are going to cost $130.
To put that in perspective they are actually about $20 to $30 cheaper than Apple's airpods, with a lot of the same functionality.
And then the Galaxy Fit, that's not coming until later in second quarter of 2019, and that one will be around $99.
And that's it for today, but you can check back for all the different Samsung products announced at the impact event on cnet.com
