Nest Bedding Raven Mattress Review: Best Flippable Bed?

Sep 13, 2023 Sleep

Speaker 1: Are you interested in a No Frills flippable mattress that's also pretty affordable, or are we talking about one of those beds in today's video? Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm a cnet and in today's video over Solar Review of the Nest Raven Mattress, now they have since changed the name back when we tested it for the very first time, it was called the Robin Mattress. And even though you'll see the name Robin on this bed in some of our shots, rest assured it is the [00:00:30] same mattress as the Raven just with a different name. These brands like to change their names sometimes, so it's still the same bed. And we're going to tell you everything you need to know about it, like what it's actually made of, what it's going to feel like for you to sleep on, what those firmness levels are, how much it costs, and who might want to get one for themselves. That sounds good. And you find this video helpful, give a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel and there's going to be a lot more information down below in the description to help you through online mattress search. Speaker 1: So be sure to take a look. Let's briefly discuss the policy info that this mattress is backed by. It comes with free bed in a box shipping. It comes with an entire year trial period, free returns [00:01:00] and a lifetime warranty. So the policies are pretty generous. We're going to have 'em up on screen. There's going to be more info about these policies down below in the description. This is pretty above and beyond what is usually offered with most mattresses, but you should always expect free shipping and most of the time free returns. Let's just get into the more important stuff now, like what this mattress is actually made of and was going to feel like for you to sleep on and to talk about the construction of this bed, we need to talk about its flippable design. So this bed has a medium side and a firm side, both of which are designed to be slept on way, way back in the day. Speaker 1: Most mattresses were designed to [00:01:30] be flippable. This was mostly to extend the life of the mattress. It didn't really affect the firmness very much, but this one does. And we're going to start looking at the construction with the medium side up because it is the one most people wind up sleeping on. So at the very bottom you have a quilted cover with a more neutral responsive foam woven into it, and then you have a layer of a more dense support foam. And then in between you actually have a six inch layer pocketed coils. This means that this bed is going to be pretty responsive. It's going to be nice and durable [00:02:00] and supportive even for heavier body types, and it just makes the mattress a little more bouncy. Some people like myself prefer a coil mattress. Other people prefer a mattress that uses support foam as opposed to coils because that does a bit better job at deadening motion. Speaker 1: But there is a nice mix of flippable mattresses that use foam and coils, and this is a coil one right above the coils. On that medium side, you have a pretty thin layer of memory foam for some added pressure leaf, and then you have that same responsive foam woven into the cover. So on either side of the mattress you wind up having more of a nice responsive [00:02:30] neutral feel because the coils are there, you get some nice bounce from it. And even though on the medium side you do get that thin layer of gel memory foam that's just there to give you a little bit more pressure relief, you don't really feel it as memory foam. And I think the vast majority of people who try out the Raven Mattress will find it to be pretty comfortable overall. Unless you're seeking out a more specialized type of feel in your mattress, you'll probably notice a slight difference in feel when you're sleeping on the firm side versus the medium side. Speaker 1: But the overall feel, I think, is pretty much in the same category where you're really going to feel the difference is firmness. Though [00:03:00] on the medium side of the Raven Mattress, we did find it to be pretty much exactly what they say it is, which is a flat medium. This means it should work pretty well for pretty much all sleeper types, back, stomach, side, and combination. A medium doesn't necessarily work perfectly for everybody. Some people want a noticeably soft bed, some people want to noticeably firm bed, but it does a nice job at just being generally pretty accommodating. Combination sleepers and couples tend to gravitate toward medium mattresses like this for pretty obvious reasons. When you flip it over to the firm side though, it does become noticeably [00:03:30] firmer. Crazy how that works. We actually found it to be somewhere around a medium firm, maybe a hair firmer than that. Speaker 1: So it's going to be more geared toward strict back and stomach sleepers and certain combo sleepers in general, probably the big dividing line between do you want a firm mattress or a softer mattress is what your primary sleeping position is. If you're more of a back sleeper, I'm guessing you'll probably favor the firm side of the Raven Mattress and you more of a side sleeper. You'll probably favor the medium side because side sleepers put a lot of pressure on their hips and shoulders while they sleep. They generally want something a bit softer like the [00:04:00] medium side of the raven, but back sleepers generally want a bit less give. So you have the firm side. It's quite nice to have two firmest options of one mattress because maybe you're not exactly sure what firmness you want in your next mattress, and this gives you some room to experiment in comparison to other flippable mattresses like say the Leila Mattress or the Plank Mattress, I think the Raven Mattress did a really good job at having two really accommodating firmness options. Speaker 1: The firmness on the plank mattress is very specialized. Both sides are very firm and the soft side of the Leila mattress is really, really soft, [00:04:30] and I think not a lot of people are going to gravitate toward that bed. So this is a solid bet overall when it comes to firmness. Let's move over to the subject of pricing now. And Nest bedding seems to set really high MSPs and then offer steep discounts pretty much all year. So the M S R P for the Raven Mattress is around $1,700 for a queen size, which in my opinion, at that price, this bed is a little bit overpriced, but the discounted price is the one you should expect to pay pretty much all the time. And they're offering a steep discount on this mattress, bringing [00:05:00] the price down to around 850 bucks, which at that price, I think this bed is a solid value. Speaker 1: This is the most affordable bed that Nest bedding has on offer, and it is pretty affordable when you compare it to other flippable beds like Layla and Plank. So I think there's a lot to like here. Make sure you look down below in the description for up-to-date pricing on the Raven Mattress. These brands do change their prices drawn pretty frequently, and it wouldn't surprise me if the price for this bed did go up over time. These prices are asthma recording this video. And that leads us to the question, who should consider picking up the Raven Mattress for [00:05:30] themselves? And I think it's a pretty simple question to answer. If you like the idea of having a flippable mattress with two different furnace options, you can really pick and choose from, and you like the idea of having a more just accommodating neutral feel in your next mattress. Speaker 1: I think this is a solid way to go. Other flippable beds tend to have a bit more specialized furnaces and feels, and this one I think is just generally pretty accommodating and a lot of people will probably like it. It might not be precisely what you're looking for, but this could be a really good every night sleeping mattress for you. And it could be a really nice [00:06:00] option for a guest room because if you give your guests an option, do they want a firm bed or a soft bed? And most people enjoy the feel. So let us know what you think about the Raven Mattress. Let us know down below in the comments, and we should have a lot more information down below in the description, including any discounts of sure. Take a look down there. If you found this video helpful to understand, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. But it's going to do it for me. This is Own A Seat At Home. I'll see you in the next one.