How to take Windows 10 screenshots

Transcript
With a Windows 10 October 2018 update, Microsoft introduced a whole new way to take screenshots. We're going to show it to you along with some other ways that already exist. You may not know about the snip and sketch tool is all new Click the new button to start a screen capture. You can also [UNKNOWN] an image with the pencil, pen and other tools at the top od the window. The snipping tool has been around since Windows Vista. You can find it by doing a search or by looking in the start menu. Click the new button to begin the screenshot process. You can take Free-form and Full-screen Snips, along with a full Window Snip. One important note, the tool doesn't automatically save your screenshots. Instead, you'll need to manually save them in the tool before you exit. Another nifty trick is PRINT SCREEN. To capture the entire screen, tap the PrtScn key. Your screenshot will be copied to the clipboard where you can edit the image and then save the file. Windows key with print screen is another way to capture an entire screen and automatically save the screenshot. Just tap the windows key with the print spring key, your screen will briefly go down indicating you just took a screen shot and that would be saved to the picture screen shot folder. You can also use windows key with shift S to capture your your entire screen, again your screen will go down. And a small menu will appear at the top of the screen for capturing and editing. Finally, if you're a gamer, you're gonna wanna know this tip. Hit the Windows key plus the G key to call it the game bar. From here, you can click the screenshot button and the game bar. We tap the Windows key with all in print screen button to capture the full screen of any cool gameplay you might want. For more Windows Tips and Tricks, visit CNET. COM

