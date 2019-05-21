Honor 20 Pro packs multiple cameras without the price tag
Transcript
[MUSIC]
Not one [UNKNOWN]
to have all the limelight with this awesome P30 Pro.
[UNKNOWN] has taken the wraps off its' own new flagship, the Honor 20 Pro, and you might expect is does share some similarities to [UNKNOWN] phone.
It's got a jazzy looking redesign and you'll notice a similar looking triple camera array at the top.
And this includes a standard 48 megapixel lens, a 16 megapixel wide angle lens and an 8 megapixel telephoto lens which offers a three times [INAUDIBLE] zoom.
What it doesn't have is the 10 times [INAUDIBLE] you'll find on Huawei's P30 Pro.
Evidently, Huawei wants to keep at least some of its tricks to itself Both phones have 32 megapixel front facing camera.
But, while Huawei's took into this teardrop shape notch, Honor is found in this little punched out hole.
The Honor's 6.2 inches display out of 2480 by 1080 resolution, which is almost identical to the P30 Pro and both phones run Huawei's latest Kirin 980 processor with 8 gig of RAM.
There are a few differences to note.
The screen doesn't curve at the edges like the P30 Pro and there's a fingerprint scanner built into the edge of the phone rather than using Huawei's nifty in-screen fingerprint scanning.
All of which means the Honor 20 Pro will come with a more affordable price tag.
While the company hasn't said exactly how much it'll cost yet, they did inform me that it will be under $650, which is around 510 pounds.
Putting it quite a way under the 900 pound asking price for the P30 Pro.
If that's not cheap enough for you, then Honor does also have the standard Honor 20.
Now that has a slightly smaller battery and it loses that telephoto lens.
Then there's the Honor 20 Lite, which knocks things down even further with a lower powered processor and only four gig of RAM.
So you can expect both those phones to come with an even lower price tag.