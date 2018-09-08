Get your vitamins by vaping

Random
Get your vitamins by vapingWe tried out Nutriar's inhalable nutrients to see how they affected us, in a highly unscientific test.
Today we're gonna try out inhalable vitamins by NutriAir. I'm a big fan of future foods like solient. So when somebody pitched the idea of inhalable nutrition I was like, sure, we've gotta try that thing out. Now our samples came with a little book, there are three different here, we've got energy, focus and relax, you're supposed to have those moods after you try it out. And this booklet says There is no nicotine in nutriair devices, and also because it bypasses the digestive system a minimal amount of the nutritional supplement is needed. So, it gets in your blood system faster. Let's round up some test subjects and see how this thing works out. In this very highly unscientific test. I'll go with energy for now. I'm. I could use a pick-me-up. The boxes suck. You've got to open it at the bottom. Do you? Too late. I feel like nothing healthy would come in a package like this. I'm really bad at swallowing big pills, so and I like the soothing sensation of smoking. [LAUGH] Okay. Caffeine. Taurine, amino acids, so it's like an inhalable Red Bull. Okay. [SOUND] [COUGH] [LAUGH] It's kinda like a hookah. There's no scent to this. Hold on. I'm going to be really peppy. Hold on. They say you shouldn't have more than 20 puffs in an hour. Is that a challenge? I want to say I feel energy, but I'm not sure. I mean, I feel like to get a feel a proper benchmark, you gotta sit here for like five minutes or something. It's true. But I'm just gonna pile these on, and so I'm gonna be like high as a kite. Go for it. Is this like taking an espresso shot or something but I look like a total dork. See, now that I'm all hopped up, can I try the relax? It's blue, a relaxing color. [MUSIC] I like that it's got a little cartoon meditation on it, that's appropriate. [MUSIC] Hold on I need to get into the zen zone [BREATHE] My deadline is approaching. [BREATHE] Don't be nervous, just suck on your stick Do I feel relaxed? [BLANK_AUDIO] I don't know if it's too soon to tell, but I do feel relaxed. It might be all placebo. Like everything here might be placebo but I do feel something going on. And I like it. But there's many other things I could smoke to feel relaxed. Next. Definitely not. No, I'm not more relaxed. What does focus tatse like? Is that really a vitamin? Is that going to help me focus more, or am I just going to be preocuppied with this? I don't know. Am I supposed to stare off into the universe and My God, it's full of stars. [LAUGH] This seems so silly. Mine was just straight up mint. [MUSIC] Feels like nothing is happening with this one. I could see this working like say I'm at an airport and have anxiety or something. And you can't just light up there so you go to something like this. I mean I never like taking my vitamins as a kid. I used to hide all those little Fred Flintstone's chewables in the corner of my room. I never and I never liked the taste of them I guess this is a better way to take your vitamins. Than how much do these cost? I think they're ten bucks a piece. No. This is, it's a great idea I love the idea if you told me that If I smoke this twice a day, I would get all the vitamins I need for the day. I would love it. I guess you could have combo packs, right? Should we get a little crazy? [MUSIC] Smooth! [MUSIC] It just tastes like bad Robituson, like Robituson that was left out for three years. Well, I don't think they recommend doing what you just did. No, I would hope not, because I think I'm gonna live forever now.