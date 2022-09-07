Bose QuietComfort EarBuds II: better design, better performance
Speaker 1: Hey there. So Bose has unveiled the new quiet comfort earbuds too, and made some bold claims about their noise canceling saying they have the best an C ever in a pair of headphones and not just Bose's headphones. Any headphones they're shipping on September 15th and cost $299 or $20 more than the original quiet comfort earbuds. The black color will be available first with a sandstone color shipping. Later in the year, we have links below in the description. If you're interested in pre-ordering them, Speaker 1: [00:00:30] I'll be getting a review sample soon, and we'll be posting a full review on the 15th. So I can't confirm yet whether these really have the best noise canceling, but what I can tell you is that these earbuds have some welcome design changes. Not only are the earbuds about 30% smaller than their predecessor, but their case is about 40% smaller and truly pocketable while the original high comfort earbuds featured excellent noise canceling and very good sound quality. They're pretty hefty and protruded from your ears. The new earbuds each way, a little less than [00:01:00] 0.2, five ounces or seven grams, according to Bose, still not spelt, but significantly smaller. The other big change is to the ear tips. Bose has ditched its one piece, stay ear wingtip for a two piece FitKit system that features separate Eart tips and stability bands in three size options, giving users more flexibility to get a secure fit and tight seal. Speaker 1: Bose has also developed a new custom tuned sound calibration system to not only optimize noise canceling, but the sound quality for your particular ears. Bose says that every time you place the buzz in [00:01:30] your ears, a proprietary tones played in a microphone, measures your ear canals, acoustic response while the drivers appear to be the same or very similar to those found in the original quiet comfort earbuds. Bose reps told me that thanks to the custom tune technology, the sound is noticeably improved with more nuance, clarity, depth, and better accuracy. Custom tune also improves how natural in life like the transparency mode sounds on the noise canceling front Bo says its target frequencies that were previously difficult to reduce in the mid and high range. Like the voices of nearby [00:02:00] coworkers, screaming, babies, and family distractions in your home office while software and advanced algorithms play a big part in the quiet comfort earbuds twos performance. Speaker 1: They do feature four microphones in each bud to which are beam forming microphones to focus on picking up your voice. Voice calling performance could have been better in the original, quiet comfort earbuds. And at least according to Bose, it's made improvements there as well as better noise reduction and voice pickup during calls. Of course, that's something we'll be testing. Battery. Life is rated at six hours with noise canceling on and you get about three extra charges from [00:02:30] the new trim down charging case, which features USBC charging, but not wireless charging. That seems a bit unfortunate since most earbuds in this price range feature wireless charging like the predecessor of the quiet comfort earbuds two are splashproof with an IPX four rating. They also have similar touch controls with a swipe gesture for volume control that I liked as for Bluetooth flavors. These are equipped Bluetooth 5.3. Speaker 1: They use the AAC and SPC audio codes, but currently have no support for Qualcomm's apex audio code or multipoint Bluetooth pairing. However, [00:03:00] a Boze rep told me that these earbuds are equipped with a five series Qualcomm chip that chip supports multipoint Bluetooth pairing and has Aptex support. So I think there's a good chance. We'll see, at least multipoint Bluetooth pairing added in the future and perhaps other features it's worth noting that while the noise canceling is of the adaptive variety, you can adjust this levels between three settings. The earbuds also have adjustable equalizer settings, so you can tweak the sound profile. As I said, I'll be posting a full review right around the time of the earbud ship in which I compare them to Sony's and apples, flagship [00:03:30] noise, canceling earbuds, and maybe even a few over year headphones like the Bose quiet comfort, 45 and Sony w H 1000 X mark five, which arguably have the best noise canceling as always feel free to approach your views in the common section. And let me know what you think about their new design and new higher price tag. If you found this video inform of it all hit the like button and subscribe. If you haven't already I'm David Carnoy. Thanks for watching.

