Beats Solo Pro gets new design, adds active noise cancelling
Transcript
[MUSIC]
This is the Beats Solo pro.
This is beats first on your headphone with active noise cancellation.
It's got a totally new design from previous solo headphones.
[MUSIC]
There is metal in this one it is a much Studio headphones a bit heavier than previous models that 's because there is more stuff going on in here.
As you know Beats is owned by Apple so that H1 chip is the same chip that is in Airpods.
Gives you the easy pairing, it's a bout sound processing, energy efficient.
All those things that come with that chip that would expect from Airpods and other Beats products.
Now one of the things I noticed about this is that is a very comfortable on your headphone pizza's done a lot with the padding and also the shape of the headphone and also that metal design takes some of the pressure off your ears so that when you put it on at first, it feels like your typical on your headphone, but as you wear it, it does feel more comfortable and you can wear it for longer periods of time.
This is definitely
Heavier than previous solo models.
It feels like a more substantial headphone.
It almost the same weight as some over here headphones maybe not that quite that much but does have that streamline design of an
On your model, you have the hinges like this.
It does not fall flat but it comes with a carrying case that allows you to protect it.
That carrying case is actually recycled plastic that's made into fell.
[MUSIC]
I don't know exactly what memory foam.
Beaches using this but it is very nicely padded it almost feels like gel inside and that really creates a tight seal on your ears.
You do get a lot of passive noise cancellation from these just by having them on.
You can then do Active Noise Cancelling you press the button, get active noise cancelling Or you get a transparency mode if you hit that button again and that mode allows you to hear the world around you.
Say you're on a plane and you wanna talk to a flight attendant.
You press the button and you could talk to the flight attendant.
[MUSIC]
One of the things about this headphone is that it does
Not have a power button, you simply pulled it and unfold it to power it on.
That's an automatic feature.
And then the other thing is this is charged via lightning, it as a lightning cable for charging.
The one thing that is missing however, is a wired connection.
He is gonna sell an accessory to be in the $20 range that allows you to connect this via lightning to a headphone jack.
So if you're on a plane you could use it as a wired headphone.
These are also supposed to be very good for making calls for a total of six microphones.
Two of those microphones are on the outside, those are beamforming, those are very highly directional microphones, that are supposed to capture your voice.
And then you have two external microphones, for the noise cancelling, crackling noise cancelling.
And there's also a couple of microphones on the inside of the ear-cups.
We're also calculating the noise cancelling.
So not only are you getting the Active Noise Cancelling for drowning out the outside world, but you're also getting noise reduction so that callers when you're calling will not hear that noise around you.
You also have the option of making call with noise cancelling on.
With it off on the headphone, there are no touch controls.
There is a physical three way rocker.
So that gets you volume up, volume down, and there's a button in the middle that allows you to advanced tracks forward and back.
This also has a Siri that's always on Siri.
So you can also use of controls with your voice.
And if you have another assistant like Google Assistant, if you're using an Android phone, you can do that.
And there is an app for Android users that allows for easier pairing.
So you get some of those features that you would get, as if you were an iOS user.
As part of the demo beats did play some noises that included train noise also may believe if you are on a airplane.
The idea there is to show that you can toggle through both the noise cancelling and transparency modes so that you can allow sound in and just see the differences between the two.
And feel really what it's like to get that noise cancelling.
[MUSIC]
The previous solo three wireless had about 40 hours of battery life.
And this has the same amount at least if you don't use the noise cancelling.
It goes down to 22 hours of battery life with Active Noise Cancelling And there's also a quick charge feature here that allows you to get three hours of battery life from a ten minute charge.
I did get a chance to use this for a little bit and was pretty impressed by the sound.
It's very good particularly for an on ear headphone.
Does offer balanced sound nicely detailed Does have of course some punch to the base but the base isn't bloated.
These do have a new driver inside.
I can't show it to you, but it is a custom driver that Beats design with Apple as you would expect from a Beats headphones.
These are going to come in colors at launch.
You have a gray an ivory and a black.
And then there's going to be a special edition that they're doing with Pharrell Williams.
This red you see here, a blue and a sky blue.
When I do a lot of these headphone videos people do ask how well do these work with glasses.
I'm obviously wearing glasses here and I gotta say they work with Well with glasses I don't get any pinch here which is a good thing so that's a nice feature these and as i said they are very comfortable for on your headphones probably one of the most comfortable audio headphones i've tried now if you remember the beats solo three wireless started at $300 These also costs that the solo three are now less expensive Of course, but these will launch at $300.
They will launch on October 15, and then ship on October 30.
