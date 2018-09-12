CNET
Best Products
Best Headphones
Best Laptops
Best Phones
Best TVs
Best Speakers
Best Routers
Best Smart Home
Best Tablets
Best Refrigerators
Best Washing Machines
Best Digital Cameras
Best Hard Drives
Best Printers
Best Wearable Tech
Best AV Receivers
Best iPhone Apps
Best MP3 Players
Best Media Streamers
Best Dishwashers
Best Coffee Machines
Reviews
Best Products
Versus
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
CNET Top 5
How To
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Tipster
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
Guide to smart living
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Car Audio
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Fuel-Efficient Cars
Hybrids
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
The Cheapskate
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
Best Password Managers
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "Apple Watch Series 4: Bigger screen with EKG sensor"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Apple
Event
Apple Watch Series 4: Bigger screen with EKG sensor
Apple Watch Series 4 adds more health monitoring and larger customizable screens.
3:07
/
September 12, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for Apple Watch Series 4: Bigger screen with EKG sensor.
Coming up next
Apple iPhone XR: Cheapest new iPhone priced at $749
Apple's iPhone event wrap-up
HomePod gets calling update
iPhone XR: A cheaper iPhone X
NBA's Steve Nash and iPhone could help your jump shot
Elder Scrolls: Blades hits the new iPhone
Apple unveils super-size iPhone XS Max
iPhone XS gets upgraded camera
Apple introduces the iPhone XS
Apple adds EKG monitoring to new Watch 4
Latest
Wearable Tech videos
Apple adds EKG monitoring to new Watch 4
3:13
September 12, 2018
Apple brings new heart rate monitoring features to its Watch 4 including new detection tools for irregular heart rhythms.
Play video
Apple Watch 4 gets larger screens, new watch faces
2:38
September 12, 2018
Apple introduces its latest watch. The new device boasts 30 percent larger screens, new dynamic faces and better health features.
Play video
Wear OS featured on multiple watches at IFA 2018
1:23
September 5, 2018
Casio, Diesel and Skagen all announced new smartwatches that run on Google's new watch OS.
Play video
The jet lag cure in a sleep mask
7:27
September 5, 2018
Lumos is a smart sleep mask that promises to give you better sleep and relieve jet lag.
Play video
Fitbit Charge 3 arrives in October, for $150
1:24
August 20, 2018
The newest Fitbit feels like a little smartwatch, is swim-ready, and seems like an even better value than the Versa.
Play video
What it's like wearing an exoskeleton
8:46
August 13, 2018
Spoiler alert: The SuitX exoskeleton makes you really, really strong.
Play video
What it's like to experience Magic Leap One
6:42
August 8, 2018
The latest headset to blend virtual and real things is here. We've tried it at Magic Leap's headquarters in Florida.
Play video
Coros Linx Smart Cycling Helmet review
1:53
August 7, 2018
Listen to tunes on your bike ride without covering your ears.
Play video