Apple Debuts 24-inch iMac with M3 Chips
Speaker 1: We are updating the 24 inch iMac for the first time by giving it the M three chip millions of users around the world from families to business owners. Absolutely love the 24 inch iMac. In fact, it's the world's best selling all in one. Well, tonight thanks to the efficiency of Apple silicon, we're giving iMac a giant leap in performance while keeping the same impossibly thin design and spectrum of seven vibrant colors With M three iMac is up to two [00:00:30] times faster than iMac with M one, and you'll feel its speed and power in everything you do. From multitasking across everyday productivity apps to exploring creative passions like editing high resolution photos, or multiple streams of four K video to playing your favorite games like firmament, which load faster than ever and just look incredible. For those who are upgrading from an Intel based iMac, you'll experience a huge difference in performance and features [00:01:00] compared to the most popular 27 inch models. Speaker 1: IMac with M three is up to two and a half times faster, and when compared to the most powerful 21 and a half inch iMac model, it's up to a remarkable four times faster, and you'll love seeing everything come to life on the beautiful, large and immersive 24 inch, 4.5 K retina display. It's the perfect size and resolution to replace both the four K and the five K Intel-based models in an even more versatile [00:01:30] and stunning design. Whichever model you're coming from, you'll appreciate the enormous amount of screen real estate on the new iMac display, along with 11 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and over a billion colors. It's an expansive canvas that lets you spread out with all your favorite apps. You also get great features like a 10 80 P FaceTime camera, a six speaker sound system with spatial audio and studio quality mics, which create an unmatched video conferencing experience. Speaker 1: [00:02:00] In addition, you'll also get the advanced technologies of apple silicon, like the neural engine and media engine for incredible machine learning and video performance, and the option to choose a magic keyboard with touch ID for secure login and payments. Finally, the integration of iPhone, iMac, and your other Apple devices. Together with the performance of M three, boost your creativity and productivity in fun new ways. You could do things like send a message or answer a phone call right from your Mac [00:02:30] or scan a document with your iPhone and watch it instantly appear altogether. The iMac experience is simply unrivaled. So that's the new iMac with the remarkable performance of M three, featuring an expansive 4.5 K retina display, faster wireless connectivity, a striking design, and a seamless experience with iPhone. It's the world's best all in one, and even with all of these incredible and innovative features, IMAX still starts [00:03:00] at just 1299. You can order it today and it'll be available next week.
Up Next
Apple Unveils 14-inch, 16-inch MacBook Pros with M3 Processors
Up Next
Apple Unveils 14-inch, 16-inch MacBook Pros with M3 Processors
Trick or Treat? Apple's 'Scary Fast' Mac Event Makes Us Jumpy
Trick or Treat? Apple's 'Scary Fast' Mac Event Makes Us Jumpy
I Upgraded to the iPhone 15 Pro Max: Was It Worth It?
I Upgraded to the iPhone 15 Pro Max: Was It Worth It?
See Motorola's Bendable Wristwatch Phone Concept at Lenovo World
See Motorola's Bendable Wristwatch Phone Concept at Lenovo World
Apple's New Pencil and The Awkward Charging Era
Apple's New Pencil and The Awkward Charging Era
PlayStation 5 Slim Announced: Everything You Need to Know
PlayStation 5 Slim Announced: Everything You Need to Know
iPhone 15's First Week Is Not So FineWoven
iPhone 15's First Week Is Not So FineWoven
Meta's Big News: Quest 3, Smart Glasses and AI Celebrities
Meta's Big News: Quest 3, Smart Glasses and AI Celebrities
Meta Unveils Custom AI Image Generator and Avatars
Meta Unveils Custom AI Image Generator and Avatars
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest News All latest news
Apple Unveils 14-inch, 16-inch MacBook Pros with M3 Processors
Apple Unveils 14-inch, 16-inch MacBook Pros with M3 Processors
Apple Debuts 24-inch iMac with M3 Chips
Apple Debuts 24-inch iMac with M3 Chips
Watch Everything Apple Announced at Its 'Scary Fast' MacBook Pro and iMac Event
Watch Everything Apple Announced at Its 'Scary Fast' MacBook Pro and iMac Event
Xreal Air vs. Viture XR: Display Glasses
Xreal Air vs. Viture XR: Display Glasses
How Mark Rober's Rivalry with Mr. Beast Led to a Nerf Gun Made of DNA
How Mark Rober's Rivalry with Mr. Beast Led to a Nerf Gun Made of DNA
How Dolby Atmos Makes You Feel Immersed in Movies and Music
How Dolby Atmos Makes You Feel Immersed in Movies and Music
Most Popular All most popular
See Motorola's Bendable Wristwatch Phone Concept at Lenovo World
See Motorola's Bendable Wristwatch Phone Concept at Lenovo World
I Upgraded to the iPhone 15 Pro Max: Was It Worth It?
I Upgraded to the iPhone 15 Pro Max: Was It Worth It?
iOS 17 Still Holds Surprises: Overheating Fix, Podcast Changes and More
iOS 17 Still Holds Surprises: Overheating Fix, Podcast Changes and More
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro First Look
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro First Look
Best Memory Foam Mattress: According to a Sleep Expert
Best Memory Foam Mattress: According to a Sleep Expert
How Mark Rober's Rivalry with Mr. Beast Led to a Nerf Gun Made of DNA
How Mark Rober's Rivalry with Mr. Beast Led to a Nerf Gun Made of DNA
Latest Products All latest products
Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive
Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive
300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year
300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year
Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram
Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram
Vizio's New Quantum Pro TVs Could Be a Strong Value Play
Vizio's New Quantum Pro TVs Could Be a Strong Value Play
Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home
Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home
Amazon Unveils Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets for Young Users
Amazon Unveils Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets for Young Users
Latest How To All how to videos
How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone
10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone
How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11
How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11
Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant
Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant
How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes