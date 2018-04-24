Dell XPS 13 VS HP Spectre
It's a battle of the super-premium 13-inch laptops as these two pale riders fight to be your full-time PC. They've both got the good looks, but only has a workable webcam, while the other falls short on battery life.
The new XPS 13 body is smaller, with better internal cooling and a sharp-looking all-white interior. The nearly bezel-free screen still looks great and there's a fingerprint reader hidden under the power button.
The system's biggest quirk, a below-the-screen webcam, remains. Touch isn't standard, and most of the ports have been replaced by USB-C.
With a new design that catches up to the competition, Dell's XPS 13 remains one of the best all-around 13-inch laptops, but everyone's biggest gripe remains unchanged.
HP upgrades the super-slim Spectre with a fast new CPU, a much-needed touchscreen and a cool new white-and-gold design.
Battery life isn't in the top tier, and the touchpad feels a bit off. The hinges don't allow the screen to be tilted very far back.
The new version of the HP Spectre cuts down on the compromises, adding a touchscreen and a big power boost, while staying just as thin.
|Processor / Chipset
|Quad-Core
|Number of Cores
|Quad-Core
|RAM
|4 GB LPDDR3 1866MHz
|Installed Size
|8 GB
|Display
|Full HD
|Display Resolution Abbreviation
|Full HD
|Hard Drive
|SSD
|Type
|SSD
|128 GB Solid State Drive
|Capacity
|256 GB
|Communications
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|Wireless Protocol
|802.11b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|Processor
|Core i5
|CPU Type
|Core i7
|i5-8250U
|Processor Number
|i7-8550U
|Intel
|Manufacturer
|Intel
|Miscellaneous
|black carbon fiber, platinum silver
|Color
|ceramic white
|System
|notebook
|Notebook Type
|thin and light
|Monitor
|13.3 '' FHD (1920 x 1080) InfinityEdge display
|Diagonal Size
|13.3 in
|Dimensions & Weight
|11.9 in
|Width
|12 in
|7.8 in
|Depth
|8.8 in
|0.5 in
|Height
|0.4 in
|Physical Characteristics
|2.8 lbs
|Weight
|2.45 lbs
|Operating System / Software
|Windows 10 Home 64-bit English
|OS Provided: Type
|Windows 10 Home 64-bit Edition
|Video Output
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Graphics Processor
|Intel UHD Graphics 620