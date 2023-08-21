Xbox Series X Gets Official Starfield Console Wrap

Microsoft is leaning into the Starfield hype by bringing new wraps for Xbox Series X consoles that allow gamers to add some customization, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The wraps, which retail for between $45 and $50, deliver "an option that's more affordable and more sustainable than purchasing a special edition or limited edition console." Unlike a vinyl skin, these wraps seem to be made of a thicker material and don't sit nearly as flush as a sticker would on the gaming console.

The wraps will also be available in arctic camo and mineral camo colorways. Already for Starfield, Microsoft has released a limited edition wireless controller and headset, both of which are sold out.

The Starfield edition wrap will launch on October 18, with the camo versions following on November 10. You can preorder them now.

An example of the Xbox Series X console wrap, Starfield edition. Microsoft

Microsoft isn't the first console manufacturer to offer gamers ways to customize their consoles. Sony released PS5 console covers early last year in a variety of different colors. Limited covers include a Spider-Man 2 variant as well as a LeBron James edition. While Sony hasn't given exact numbers on how well its console covers have sold, considering the company has sold over 40 million PS5 units, accessory sales are likely an important factor in PlayStation's overall earnings. It isn't surprising that Microsoft is offering its fans similar customization options.

Because the Xbox Series X console wrap isn't a sticker, it can easily be folded around your console and removed. The exterior is wrapped in microfiber and has a "soft smooth white high-tech feel" secured "with a hook and loop enclosure."