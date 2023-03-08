Starfield Gets September Release Date

Starfield from Bethesda Game Studios has an official release date of Sept. 6, almost a year after its initial planned release date of last November.

Game director Todd Howard revealed the date in a video tweeted by the studio Wednesday. Along with the launch day for the game, Howard also says there will be a Starfield Direct event on June 11 where more of the game will be shown.

Starfield is a sci-fi RPG with players exploring an entire galaxy. There will be more than 1,000 planets and 100 star systems available to journey to in the game.

Bethesda originally teased Starfield back in 2018 during E3. It was initially planned for a November 2022 release, but was pushed back into 2023 to put it along with other major titles coming out this year. Starfield will likely cost $70 and will be released for PC and for the Xbox Series X|S.