Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 Consoles, Accessories Shipping in September
Preorders opened on Friday.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be one of the biggest games of the year when it arrives in October. Sony plans to release a special PlayStation 5 and accessories in September to celebrate the occasion.
The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 bundle is a uniquely designed console and DualSense wireless controller based on the Venom symbiote featured in the game. Sony revealed the bundle last week along with a new trailer for the upcoming game. Preorders for the bundle, controller and console covers opened on Friday at select retailers.
Bundle includes Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 disc console, DualSense controller and digital voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
The limited edition DualSense controller from the bundle can be purchased by itself for those who don't need a new PS5.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition DualSense Controller for $80.
Sony also has console covers with the same limited edition design for the standard and digital PS5.
Console covers cost $65 and are available for disc or discless PS5s.
The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 bundle, DualSense wireless controller and console covers will be shipped on Sept. 1.