X
Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 Consoles, Accessories Shipping in September

Preorders opened on Friday.

oscargonzalez-1
Oscar Gonzalez Staff reporter
Oscar Gonzalez
image of the spiderman limited edition ps5 console, box and controller

It's just your friendly, neighborhood PS5 coming in September. 

 Sony

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be one of the biggest games of the year when it arrives in October. Sony plans to release a special PlayStation 5 and accessories in September to celebrate the occasion. 

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 bundle is a uniquely designed console and DualSense wireless controller based on the Venom symbiote featured in the game. Sony revealed the bundle last week along with a new trailer for the upcoming game. Preorders for the bundle, controller and console covers opened on Friday at select retailers. 

image of the spiderman limited edition ps5 console, box and controller
Sony

Preorder Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 Bundle

Bundle includes Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 disc console, DualSense controller and digital voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. 

See at Best BuySee at AmazonSee at Target

The limited edition DualSense controller from the bundle can be purchased by itself for those who don't need a new PS5. 

spiderman 2 limited edition dualsense controller
Sony

Preorder Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition DualSense Controller

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition DualSense Controller for $80. 

See at Best BuySee at AmazonSee at Walmart

Sony also has console covers with the same limited edition design for the standard and digital PS5. 

ps5 spiderman console cover
Sony

Preorder Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Console Cover

Console covers cost $65 and are available for disc or discless PS5s. 

See at Best BuySee at TargetSee at GameStop

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 bundle, DualSense wireless controller and console covers will be shipped on Sept. 1.

