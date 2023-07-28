Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 Consoles, Accessories Shipping in September

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be one of the biggest games of the year when it arrives in October. Sony plans to release a special PlayStation 5 and accessories in September to celebrate the occasion.

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 bundle is a uniquely designed console and DualSense wireless controller based on the Venom symbiote featured in the game. Sony revealed the bundle last week along with a new trailer for the upcoming game. Preorders for the bundle, controller and console covers opened on Friday at select retailers.

The limited edition DualSense controller from the bundle can be purchased by itself for those who don't need a new PS5.

Sony also has console covers with the same limited edition design for the standard and digital PS5.

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 bundle, DualSense wireless controller and console covers will be shipped on Sept. 1.