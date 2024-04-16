Watch the Boston Dynamics Atlas Robot Tumble Into Retirement With a Hilarious Blooper Reel

Boston Dynamics had a real hit on its hands when it introduced the Atlas robot in 2013. The humanoid Atlas could run, jump and dance, and the meme-worthy videos it produced have gobbled up tens of millions of views on YouTube over the years. Now, the Hyundai-owned robotics company is saying goodbye to Atlas with a send-off video showing off the humanoid robot one last time.

The blooper reel-slash-highlight-video shows Atlas in all of its glory as it performs backflips, runs obstacle courses and busts some dance moves. Boston Dynamics has never been one to shy away from showing its robots taking a few bumps as well. Around the 18-second mark, Atlas runs across a balance beam, stumbles, falls and grasps its robotic groin in simulated pain. Around the 1-minute mark, Atlas performs a front flip, lands low and hydraulic fluid shoots out of both kneecaps. As someone on the cusp of middle age, I've never identified with a robot more in my life.

It ends with Atlas giving a few waves and a bow. The retirement of Atlas marks a turning point for Boston Dynamics as the robot captured the imagination of millions throughout its life. Whether it was a big dance number with Spot, Boston Dynamics' robot dog or watching it work a parkour course, every time Atlas did something, the Internet paid attention to it, even if it was terrible at karate.

Atlas and Spot

Atlas started life as a contest project for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, known as DARPA. The robot was based on the Boston Dynamics' Petman project, which was originally made to test the performance of protective clothing in hazardous environments. The Petman hydraulic robot had sensors all over its body that could detect if chemicals were leaking through the biohazard suits it wore during testing.

In 2013, DARPA issued a robotics challenge, and Boston Dynamics helped. The company built several Atlas robots that were issued to the competitors so they didn't have to build robots from scratch. At one point, DARPA requested that Boston Dynamics improve Atlas' design and capabilities, which the company did in 2015.

After the contest, Atlas continued to star in Internet videos as Boston Dynamics tested and improved its capabilities. Over the years, the robot was improved to do more advanced parkour and gymnastics. Hyundai, which has its own robotics division, bought Boston Dynamics in 2021.

Boston Dynamics was also well-known for its robotic dog, Spot, which could herd sheep like a real dog and it could be walked remotely. It even helped protect medical workers from COVID-19. It eventually went on sale and remains a part of Boston Dynamics' lineup. Spot has danced with BTS, a South Korean boy band, and it also helps Hyundai with safety operations in one of its plants in South Korea.

In its later years, it seemed like Atlas was becoming primed for work use. Boston Dynamics had videos of the robot helping out on simulated construction sites and performing basic factory work. The factory work video was released only two months ago, so it's a curiosity that Atlas is being retired despite being actively worked on as recently as February.

Boston Dynamics didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

There's no word on why Atlas was retired, but TechCrunch pontificates that it's likely moving out of the way for the next generation of robots from Boston Dynamics, especially since the industry is very interested in humanoid robotics right now.