Shop at Walmart, Target, Amazon or Best Buy? Don't Forget About These Rewards and Benefits

If you're an avid shopper at large retail stores like Walmart, Target and Amazon, listen up, because you could be saving (and earning) money each time you shop. These stores have rewards programs that pay you to shop, as well as members-only deals you can cash in on.

Be aware that for some of these stores, you'll need to have a paid subscription to gain access to freebies and benefits. For instance, Walmart Cash is only available to those who have a Walmart Plus account. But reward programs from other stores, such as Target, don't have any paid requirements.

We'll tell you all about the rewards you can get from Walmart, Amazon, Target and Best Buy. For more, here's how to get shipping costs cut at major retailers.

A message from CNET Shopping Between deals and other benefits, the Target Circle Program can be a great way to save money. Know that bargains can vary widely from one retailer to the next. To make sure you really are getting the best deal as you browse products, you'll want to check prices. CNET's Chrome Shopping extension can help you do that by finding the best discounts and promo codes. See at CNET Shopping

Target Circle rewards

If you're not a Target Circle member and you regularly shop at Target, it's time to sign up today (it's free). Being a member gets you perks like 1% cash back on purchases, digital coupons and personalized bonus offers. I shop regularly at my local store, and Target has the best rewards program, in my opinion.

You can use the cash back you receive on future purchases, whether you're shopping in-store or online. The coupons typically give you anywhere from 5% off to 30% off, depending on the product. You can also earn cash rewards by making qualifying purchases.

Also, as a Target Circle member, you get extended trial subscriptions through Target partners like Apple and TripAdvisor.

Walmart Cash

If you've got a Walmart Plus membership, you can earn Walmart Cash on purchases. With this new loyalty program, you can earn Walmart Cash through manufacturer offers on select items and the Walmart Plus Travel promotions.

Walmart Cash can be redeemed on purchases in stores or online and never expires. Even if you cancel your Walmart Plus subscription, you can keep the cash you've accumulated.

You can also cash out in the store if you have a minimum of $25 in Walmart Cash. The maximum amount you can redeem for cash is $100 a day, $700 a week and $2,000 a month. If you're redeeming it on a purchase in store or online, you can use up to $2,000 in Walmart Cash per day.

You can get better prices on Amazon with a Prime membership. Amazon

Amazon Prime

While Amazon doesn't offer rewards for just anyone, it does have its Prime membership that includes a slew of perks to paying subscribers. For instance, free same-, one- or two-day delivery on most items and Amazon Fresh discounts. You also get access to Prime Video, as well as free games and a Twitch channel subscription.

But what about rewards? As a subscriber, you receive Prime member-only prices on products and exclusive deals. You also get special access to Prime Day deals. And if you have an Amazon Visa credit card, you'll earn rewards when you shop, which convert to points you can use when you spend money in future. You don't even have to be a Prime member to use the credit card and points.

My Best Buy rewards

Best Buy has a rewards program, My Best Buy, with three tiers. The first one is free and comes with free standard shipping on any purchase. My Best Buy Plus ($50 a year) offers free two-day shipping, along with exclusive member prices, sales and events and a 60-day return policy. My Best Buy Total ($180 a year) offers all of the above, plus protection plans, tech support around the clock, VIP member support and 20% off repairs.

Depending on how regularly you shop at Best Buy, you may choose to go with one of the paid tiers for extra perks. But in any case, it never hurts to sign up for a free membership to get free shipping with any purchase.

In addition, if you've got a My Best Buy credit card, you can receive 5% off your purchases.

For more, check out these restaurants that offer free rewards on your birthday. Headed back to school? These are the best deals you can find on Amazon.