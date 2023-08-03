You Can Now Get Amazon Fresh Grocery Delivery Without a Prime Membership. What to Know

Amazon Fresh grocery delivery is now available to shoppers without a Prime membership, the retail giant said Wednesday. However, this option will only be available in select cities for now. (See below.) Amazon Fresh, an online and physical grocery store, offers two-hour delivery windows for all orders, even if you're not a Prime subscriber.

"We're always looking for more ways to make grocery shopping easy, fast, and affordable for all of our customers," Claire Peters, worldwide vice president of Amazon Fresh, said in a statement.

Here's where Amazon Fresh is available for those without a Prime membership and how much it costs. Interested in becoming a Prime member? Here's how to sign up and some of the best perks that come with a Prime membership.

Where is Amazon Fresh delivery available for non-Prime members?

Here's where you can get delivery even if you're not a Prime member.

Austin, Texas

Boston

Charlotte, North Carolina

Dallas-Fort Worth

Denver

Nashville, Tennessee

Phoenix

Portland, Oregon

Richmond, Virginia

Sacramento, California

San Diego

San Francisco

Orders can be placed on the Amazon Fresh website, which offers produce, frozen foods, meats, alcoholic beverages and household goods like paper towels.

There are also dozens of brick-and-mortar Amazon Fresh grocery stores across the US.

How much does Amazon Fresh delivery cost?

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, here's a breakdown of delivery service fees.

$7.95 for orders over $100.

$10.95 for deliveries $50-$100.

$13.95 for deliveries under $50.

Free pick-up orders from select metro areas.

Here's what it costs if you're a Prime member.

$3.95 for orders $100-$150.

$6.95 for deliveries $50-$100.

$9.95 for deliveries under $50.

Free grocery delivery on orders of more than $150.

For more about Amazon Prime, check out this Prime feature that can save you money every month.