Walmart Plus vs. Amazon Prime: Should you switch grocery delivery services?

You're probably already familiar with Amazon Prime: Amazon's membership program has been around for 15 years, and has more than 150 million paid subscribers. A Prime membership (which costs $119 a year, or $12.99 a month) includes in the US, and free same-day delivery in certain areas. You'll also get free release-date delivery on certain preorders. If you've never signed up before, you can get a 30-day Prime free trial. And if you're a or you , you can also get a discounted membership.

Amazon Prime's biggest benefit is the wide variety of products available for free delivery within one to two days with no purchase minimum. You'll find more than 10 million items available for , and an additional 3 million for same-day shipping (but you'll need to spend $35 minimum for the same-day option).

One large element of Amazon Prime is all of its streaming benefits. With your Prime subscription, you'll get access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Gaming (Prime Video is the biggest perk here, with its large catalog of new and old TV shows, movies and originals.) Prime Reading lets you borrow books and magazines for your Fire Tablet or Kindle e-reader or app. And Amazon First Reads gives you a free new book download each month. Prime Wardrobe also lets you try on some clothes on the site before you buy them.

Prime members in certain cities get 2-hour delivery from Whole Foods Market, and those with an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card also get 5% cash back on Whole Foods purchases. Prime members in certain areas also get free grocery delivery through Amazon Fresh, which fulfills orders through Amazon warehouses instead of Whole Foods or another grocery store. Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh do not have a grocery delivery minimum, unless you want free two-hour delivery, in which case your order will need to be at least $35, or you'll have to pay a $4.99 delivery fee.

Prime members also get extra discounts through the Subscribe & Save option on certain products, like regular household items.