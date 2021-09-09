Zoom finally gets smart-TV app (but only on newest, nicest Amazon Fire TVs)

Amazon

Zoom's first dedicated app for smart TVs will roll out later this year on Amazon's coming Omni series of Fire TV-branded sets (a.k.a. part of the first generation of Amazon-built televisions.,) Amazon said Thursday.

Zoom became synonymous with COVID-19 lockdown life last year, its Brady Bunch gallery of video feeds virtually replacing work meetings, family gatherings and friend hangouts that were impossible to hold in-person during social distancing. Though Zoom has been available widely on platforms for mobile devices and desktop and laptop computers throughout the pandemic, the service has never been available on connected televisions with its own app until the Omni series arrives next month.

(Previously, people who wanted to view their Zooms on a television screen would need to employ another computing device to run the software, then casting, AirPlaying or otherwise screen sharing that meeting on their TV.)

"At work, you know how many people you can get on the screen at once if you have 10, 12, 20 people trying to join a call. It's pretty great to be able to use that largest screen in your home," said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon entertainment devices and services, said in an interview Tuesday.

The Fire TV Omni smart TVs go on sale next month on Amazon and Best Buy, starting at $410 for a 43-inch model and topping out at $1,100 for a 75-inch model that supports Dolby Vision.