Amazon Luna cloud gaming coming to Fire tablets, adding channel

Amazon

Amazon's cloud gaming service Luna is now opening up to more devices including Fire tablets, Chromebooks and the new Fire TV 4K Max.

The company is also introducing a new channel -- the $3 a month Family Channel -- which includes kid-friendly games like SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom and Garfield Kart Furious Racing

"Amazon Luna is already available today to all Fire TV customers without an invitation and this week we're adding support for Fire tablets so we're bringing it to the full family of Fire devices. We're also adding support for Chromebooks", an Amazon spokesperson confirmed to CNET.

Amazon Luna is the company's answer to other streaming games services including Google Stadia and PS Now. Luna is also available on Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV and web apps for iPhone, iPad and select Android phones (Pixel, Samsung, and OnePlus).

The company is also offering discounted bundles for a limited time:

Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Luna Controller: $99 (save $26)

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet and Luna Controller: $156 (save $64)

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet and Luna Controller: $116 (save $44)

Amazon introduced Luna in 2020 and opened access to all Prime members in June with a seven-day free trial. The service currently costs $6 a month while users can also trade up to the Ubisoft Plus channel for $15 a month.

