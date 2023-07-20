YouTube Premium Now Costs More for New and Existing Subscribers

Everywhere you look, streaming services are increasing prices. The latest ones to get a price hike: YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium.

YouTube on Thursday said it is updating the price for the services for new and current subscribers in the US. Most subscribers with an individual YouTube Premium plan will pay $14 a month beginning in their next billing cycle, according to YouTube. Most YouTube Premium Music subscribers will start paying $11 per month. These new monthly prices, $2 and $1 a month more than the previous rates, are now listed online.

YouTube said the price of the services for existing subscribers will vary based on the type of plan and billing, and it will send an email to subscribers confirming their new price. People paying lower prices having been subscribed to YouTube Red before it rebranded to YouTube Premium in 2018 will get three additional months at their current price before paying more.

YouTube Premium offers perks like ad-free videos, the option to download videos to watch them offline and the ability to continue playing videos on your phone when your screen is off. YouTube Premium also comes with a subscription to YouTube Music Premium, an Apple Music and Spotify-like streaming service.