Your Netflix Phone App Is Getting a New Personalized Hub Feature

Netflix is changing the layout on its mobile app with a new feature called My Netflix, the company announced today in a blog post. It's a dedicated section meant to be a personalized, all-in-one hub where you'll find your watch list, downloads, reminders and more. The feature is rolling out on iOS today and will launch on Android devices in early August.

Netflix describes it as a "one-stop shop tailored to you with easy shortcuts to help you choose what you want to watch." My Netflix will replace the downloads tab on the phone app and house titles you've marked with a thumbs up, as well as trailers you've seen, shows and movies saved to your watchlist, anything you've recently finished streaming or began watching, reminders you set up and other extras.

You will still be able to navigate to the home tab, games and other parts of the app. The My Netflix section will grow as you continue to stream more titles or use the thumbs up icon for your favorite content.

The rollout comes after Netflix added a new Coming Soon row for the TV app and beefed up features for My List the mobile version. Check out our additional coverage on Netflix's recent subscription plan change and power user tips.