You Need to Download Apple's Latest Updates. Here's How

Apple released security updates for iOS, iPadOS, MacOS and Safari last week. The updates address security vulnerabilities that may have been exploited, Apple says, so people should update their devices as soon as possible.

The update for iOS and iPadOS is recommended for all users, according to Apple. It addresses two vulnerabilities iPhone and iPad users might encounter. One vulnerability could allow an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges, and the second vulnerability is in WebKit, the engine that powers Safari and other third-party browsers on iOS. The WebKit vulnerability may lead to malicious content arbitrarily executing code, as well.

Here's how to download the iOS and iPadOS 15.6.1 update.

1. Open Settings.

2. Tap General.

3. Tap Software Update.

4. You'll be prompted to download and install 15.6.1. If you already have 15.6.1 downloaded and installed, your device should say it is up to date.

If you see an error message while you're trying to download the update, don't worry. Since the update is new and recommended for everyone, others are probably trying to download it at the same time. Keep trying to download and install it, and soon the update will go through.

The MacOS Monterey 12.5.1 update is also available. This update addresses a WebKit issue that might be used by malicious actors to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.

Here's how to download MacOS Monterey 12.5.1.

1. Click the Apple logo in the top left corner of your screen.

2. Click System Preferences.

3. Click Software Update.

4. Click Update Now. If you already have 12.5.1 downloaded, you shouldn't have any updates available.

If your Mac automatically downloads and installs updates, the update should install on its own. However, you shouldn't wait since this update fixes a security issue that may have been exploited.

The Safari update is similar to the MacOS Monterey 12.5.1. update, but it's for older operating systems. This update is meant for MacOS Big Sur and MacOS Catalina users.

Here's how to download the Safari 15.6.1 update.

1. Click the Apple logo in the top left corner of your screen.

2. Click System Preferences.

3. Click Software Update.

4. Click Update Now. If you already have 15.6.1 downloaded, you shouldn't have any updates available.

If you have your Mac set to automatically download and install updates, the update should install on its own in a day or two. Since this update resolves an issue that may have been exploited though, you shouldn't wait.