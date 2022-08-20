You Need to Download Apple's 15.6.1 Updates. Here's How

Apple released back-to-back updates for iOS and Safari this week, both numbered 15.6.1. The iOS update was released on Wednesday and the Safari update was released Thursday, and both address security vulnerabilities. Apple wrote that it's aware these vulnerabilities may have been exploited so people should update their iOS and Safari as soon as they can.

The iOS update is recommended for all users, according to Apple. It addresses two vulnerabilities iPhone and iPad users might encounter. One vulnerability could have allowed an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges, and the second vulnerability was in WebKit, the engine that powers Safari and other third-party browsers on iOS. The WebKit vulnerability may lead to malicious content arbitrarily executing code, as well.

Here's how to download the iOS 15.6.1 update.

1. Open Settings.

2. Tap General.

3. Tap Software Update.

4. You will be prompted to download and install 15.6.1. If you have already 15.6.1 downloaded, your phone should say it is up to date.

If you see an error message while you're trying to download the update, don't worry. Since the update is new and recommended for everyone, others are probably trying to download it at the same time. Keep retrying to download and install, and soon the update will go through.

The Safari update also addresses a vulnerability in WebKit, but in some older operating systems. This update is meant to address a vulnerability that could lead to an arbitrary code execution on MacOS Big Sur and MacOS Catalina.

Here's how to download the Safari 15.6.1 update.

1. Click the Apple logo in the top left corner of your screen.

2. Click System Preferences.

3. Click Software Update.

4. Click Update Now. If you already have 15.6.1 downloaded, you shouldn't have any updates available.

If you have your Mac set to automatically download and install updates, the update should install on its own in a day or two. Since this update resolves an issue that is being actively exploited though, you shouldn't wait.