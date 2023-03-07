iPhone 14 Pro vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra Why to Get iOS 16.3.1 Now W-2 Tax Scam Kimono Cats on Apple Arcade Women's History Month Boost Your Mental Health Tax Day Shift Healthy Diet, Cheaply
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Services & Software

You Might Have to Start Paying To Watch Some Videos on TikTok

TikTok's new feature, Series, lets some creators put content behind a paywall.

Nina Raemont headshot
Nina Raemont
tiktok-5
James Martin/CNET

You might have to start paying to see your favorite TikToker make their morning latte or share a makeup routine. On Tuesday, TikTok launched Series, a new feature that lets creators put a collection of videos behind a paywall. 

One Series can have up to 80 videos, each up to 20 minutes long, TikTok said in a blog post. The feature is currently available to select TikTokers, but the company said Series will be available for those interested in the coming months. 

Creators will be able to select how much their Series cost, ranging from roughly $1 to $190, according to TikTok spokesperson Maria Jung. 

Series is TikTok's latest tool that lets creators make money off the videos they post on the app. 

More to come. 