You Might Have to Start Paying To Watch Some Videos on TikTok

You might have to start paying to see your favorite TikToker make their morning latte or share a makeup routine. On Tuesday, TikTok launched Series, a new feature that lets creators put a collection of videos behind a paywall.

One Series can have up to 80 videos, each up to 20 minutes long, TikTok said in a blog post. The feature is currently available to select TikTokers, but the company said Series will be available for those interested in the coming months.

Creators will be able to select how much their Series cost, ranging from roughly $1 to $190, according to TikTok spokesperson Maria Jung.

Series is TikTok's latest tool that lets creators make money off the videos they post on the app.

More to come.