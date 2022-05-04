TikTok Is 'Exploring' First Program Sharing Ad Money with Some Creators

TikTok said it was "exploring" its first ad-revenue sharing program, which would give back some of the advertising money it earns to creators, public figures and other publishers who "meet a minimum thresholds of followers." It didn't specify how many followers a creator would need to participate and make money.

The social app also announced a program called TikTok Pulse that would start letting advertisers pay to place their branded posts next to the top 4% of TikToks each day, giving the option for ads to get prime placement next to the most viral or attention-grabbing stuff.

The announcements were part of the NewFronts, a weeklong parade of pitches by online media companies to drum up advertiser interest.

TikTok, a social app for sharing bite-sized quirky videos owned by Chinese company ByteDance , has exploded in popularity in recent years, but the service has also bumped up against questions in the US and elsewhere about privacy, child safety, user data and content moderation.

The news about revenue sharing opens the door to giving TikTok creators more ways of making money off their popularity, which has been a standard practice at competitor YouTube for years.

With TikTok Pulse, brands would be able to buy ad placement next to the "top 4% of the most culturally relevant content on TikTok" in a dozen subject categories, like fashion, music, autos, beauty, sports and TV and movies. It said the posts that fall into that top 4% would be updated daily and would be determined by factors like number of video views and how much viewers are engaging with the post.