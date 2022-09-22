Apple Watch Ultra Review Windows 11 Update Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Ice Cream Cone Day Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Best TVs Chromebook Deals AirPods Pro 2 Discount
Tech Services & Software

Yes, Instagram Is Down. It's Not Just You

Reports are coming in from the US, South Africa and Singapore that the app is down, according to Down Detector.

Zachary McAuliffe headshot
Zachary McAuliffe
Instagram down error message
Instagram has been down for many users Thursday.
James Martin/CNET

Some Instagram users ran into an error trying to access the app around noon ET on Thursday. People from around the world reported they couldn't access the app or refresh their photo feed, according to Down Detector. Around 1 p.m. ET, about 24,000 US users alone reported the app was down.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram," a spokesperson from Meta, Instagram's parent company, told CNET. "We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Many people who couldn't access the app took to Twitter to share memes about the outage and caused #instagramdown to trend.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

