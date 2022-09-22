Yes, Instagram Is Down. It's Not Just You

Some Instagram users ran into an error trying to access the app around noon ET on Thursday. People from around the world reported they couldn't access the app or refresh their photo feed, according to Down Detector. Around 1 p.m. ET, about 24,000 US users alone reported the app was down.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram," a spokesperson from Meta, Instagram's parent company, told CNET. "We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Many people who couldn't access the app took to Twitter to share memes about the outage and caused #instagramdown to trend.

#instagramdown



Me calling my friend to check if Instagram is working... pic.twitter.com/bb5MhQVUIk — HeelFinn (@Afreedali8) September 22, 2022

everyone trying to refresh Instagram until we realize it’s down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/KrcWlj3zxU — cesar (@jebaiting) September 22, 2022

me opening and closing instagram every five minutes to see if it's back up #instagramdown #instagramcrash pic.twitter.com/9CrKftuqjv — Indian Tweets - Ankit (@indiantweets__2) September 22, 2022

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.