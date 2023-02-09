Yahoo to Lay Off About 20% of Staff By End of the Year

Yahoo confirmed to CNET in an email that it plans to lay off over 20% of the company's current staff by the end of the year. A company spokesperson said about 1,000 people are expected to lose their jobs by the end of this week.

"These decisions are never easy," a Yahoo spokesperson told CNET. "We believe these changes will simplify and strengthen our advertising business for the long run, while enabling Yahoo to deliver better value to our customers and partners."

Yahoo said it plans to cut about 50% of the workforce from its ad tech division, Yahoo For Business.

The layoffs were originally reported by Axios, who interviewed Yahoo's CEO Jim Lanzone. He told Axios that Yahoo isn't getting out of the ad business. He said the company plans to hire more roles in one part of Yahoo's demand-side platform, or DSP. Yahoo's DSP, the report says, helps advertisers buy ads across multiple publisher websites.

"Our DSP is world class and does billions in revenue," Lanzone said, according to Axios.

Axios reported in November that Yahoo brings in about $8 billion in annual revenue.

Yahoo is the latest tech company to announce layoffs, joining companies like Zoom, Dell and IBM. Disney also announced Wednesday it would cut about 7,000 jobs from its workforce.

For more, check out how many jobs Amazon, Meta and Google have recently cut.