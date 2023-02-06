Dell to Lay Off Over 6,000 as Tech Job Losses Continue

Dell is joining the parade of tech companies instituting companywide layoffs. The computer manufacturer will cut around 6,600 jobs, or about 5% of its workforce, according to a Monday regulatory filing.

The cuts were necessitated by eroding market conditions and an "uncertain future," Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and do-CEO, wrote in a memo to the company. "The steps we've taken to stay ahead of downturn impacts – which enabled several strong quarters in a row – are no longer enough," he wrote.

PC shipments boomed to record highs during the pandemic, only to come crashing down in 2022. Every PC manufacturer other than Apple saw a steep drop in sales over the fourth quarter of 2022, but Dell faced the steepest decline. Its year-over-year sales dropped by 37%, worse than the 28% drop at Lenovo and the 29% loss at HP.

HP made plans in November to cut between 4,000 and 6,000 jobs by 2025. "We think that at this point it's prudent not to assume that the market will turn during 2023," HP Chief Executive Enrique Lores told The Wall Street Journal in an interview at the time.

Dell is not alone in its early 2023 layoffs. Google, Microsoft, IBM and Spotify have also cut thousands of jobs since the calendar rolled over to the new year.