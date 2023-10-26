World Series 2023: How to Watch, Stream Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Without Cable

You can call it the Wild Card World Series. For only the third time in baseball history, two Wild Card teams will meet in the World Series. The Texas Rangers went 90-72 and were the second-to-last team to qualify for the playoffs in the American League. The Arizona Diamondbacks finished the year at 84-78 and grabbed the sixth and final playoff spot in the National League on the penultimate day of the regular season.

Both teams got hot in October, however, and followed similar paths to the World Series, sweeping the first two rounds of the postseason before winning their respective League Championship series in seven games. It's quite a turnaround for two teams that each lost more than 100 games two years ago.

While a Rangers-Diamondbacks World Series is not what many baseball fans expected, or really wanted outside of Arizona and Arlington, there are fun players on both clubs to get to know. For the Rangers, shortstop Corey Seager and right fielder Adolis García both mashed more than 30 home runs in the regular season and haven't slowed down in the postseason. The Diamondbacks are led by second baseman Ketel Marte and rookie right fielder Corbin Carroll. Marte is riding a 16-game postseason hitting streak, and the diminutive Carroll has both power and speed -- and is almost assured to be named NL Rookie of the Year.

The 2023 World Series starts Friday at 8:03 p.m. ET (5:07 p.m. PT) on Fox.

Adolis García has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs over the first three rounds of the MLB postseason to lead the Texas Rangers to the World Series. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

What's the schedule for the World Series?

The Texas Rangers won the ALCS in seven games to advance to the franchise's first World Series since 2011. The Arizona Diamondbacks prevailed in seven games in the NLCS to reach their first World Series since 2001. The Rangers won eight more games than the Diamondbacks in the regular season to earn home field advantage.

The 2023 World Series begins on Friday. Each game of the best-of-seven series is scheduled to start at 8:03 p.m. ET (5:03 p.m. PT) on Fox.

Friday, Oct. 27

Game 1: Diamondbacks at Rangers



Saturday, Oct. 28

Game 2: Diamondbacks at Rangers

Monday, Oct. 30

Game 3: Rangers at Diamondbacks

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Game 4: Rangers at Diamondbacks

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Game 5*: Rangers at Diamondbacks

Friday Nov. 3

Game 6*: Diamondbacks at Rangers

Saturday, Nov 3

Game 7*: Diamondbacks at Rangers

* If necessary.

How to watch the World Series without cable



If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the World Series with a live TV service. Fox is available on each of the five major streaming services. Not every service carries every local network in every area, however, so you will need to check each service, using the links below, to make sure it carries Fox where you live.

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, let you cancel anytime, and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.