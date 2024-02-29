'Wonka' Streaming on Max: Release Date and Time

The next time you open the Max streaming service, music and chocolate may be on the menu.

Wonka, the recently released film that chronicles the early days of Roald Dahl's iconic chocolatier, will join the spread of options on Max next week. Timothée Chalamet specializes in sweets as the young Willy Wonka, and Paul King directs the song and sugar-filled spectacle (as he did the Paddington films). The starry cast also includes Hugh Grant, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Colman, Calah Lane and Rowan Atkinson.

Wonka, which received generally favorable reviews, according to Metacritic, could be the next streaming film to satisfy your palate. Here's when you can catch the musical fantasy flick on Max in the US, plus why a VPN may be worth considering.

Warner Bros. Pictures

When to watch Wonka on Max



Wonka will bring the sugar-fueled singing and dancing to Max in the early morning hours of March 8 (12:01 a.m. PT, 3:01 a.m. ET, to be exact).

If you aren't a Max subscriber, you can get access to the ad-supported version of the service for $10 a month. That's the cheapest tier Max offers, but opting for a higher priced tier removes commercials and adds the ability to download movies and shows. While you're browsing Max, you can also stream Dune ahead of the release of the Chalamet-starring sequel.

If you'd rather pass on subscribing, you can also buy Wonka for $20 from services such as Amazon and Vudu.

Max Carries Wonka While Max doesn't have a free trial, you can save money by purchasing an annual plan for any of its tiers. If you wanted the ad-based plan, it would be $100 a year, $20 less than the price of paying monthly for a year. See at Max

How to watch Wonka from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Max while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to access the movie from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic to stop your internet service provider from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and log-ins when connecting to Wi-Fi networks. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and meets our security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming If you're looking for a secure and dependable VPN, check out our Editors' Choice: ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on multiple devices, and provides stable streams. It's normally $13 a month, but it currently costs less overall to go for a 12-month subscription, where each month shakes out to $8.32. ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read our review of ExpressVPN. See at ExpressVPN

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose the US, where Wonka will be streaming on Max. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream Wonka on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Max to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services will restrict VPN access.