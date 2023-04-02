Women's March Madness 2023: How to Watch the National Championship Game

The women's national championship game is set. No. 3 LSU will battle No. 2 Iowa today in the final game of the women's March Madness tournament, taking place at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Final Four ended Friday with LSU knocking out No. 1 seed Virginia Tech and Iowa dispatching the best team in the tournament (until then), undefeated No. 1 South Carolina, thanks to a record-setting 41 points from Buckeyes point guard Caitlin Clark.

Today's women's national championship game takes place at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on ABC and ESPN. Here's everything you need to know to watch without cable.

When's the NCAA women's championship game? Here you go: Sunday, April 2 Women's NCAA championship game: 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN and ESPN Plus.

Can I stream March Madness for free? Go to the NCAA's March Madness Live site or use its March Madness Live app and you'll be able to watch games for free. You can watch March Madness Live on iOS and Android devices along with Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Xbox. The app also supports AirPlay and Chromecast. As with most things that are free, there's a catch. Without proving you're a pay-TV subscriber, you get only a three-hour preview, after which point you'll need to log in to continue watching.

What are my other streaming options?



You can use a live TV streaming service to watch the women's NCAA basketball tournament. All five of the major live TV streaming services offer the channels needed to watch every game, but keep in mind that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries ABC in your area. You can also watch the remainder of the tournament on ESPN Plus.

ESPN's stand-alone streaming service costs $10 a month or $100 a year and will show the national championship game live. Read our ESPN Plus review.

Sling/CNET Sling TV's $40-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN. Read our Sling TV review.

Hulu Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ABC and ESPN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

Sarah Tew/CNET YouTube TV now costs $73 a month and includes ABC and ESPN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Fubo TV FuboTV's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes ABC and ESPN. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Directv stream DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month plan includes ABC and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.