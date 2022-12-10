Windows 11: How to Use Microsoft Teams in the New OS

Windows 11, Microsoft's latest major software update, began rolling out in October with a load of free upgrades. Windows 11 sports new features like integrated Android apps, a more Mac-like interface, widgets, multitasking features, an improved gaming experience using Xbox technology and more.

Windows 11's updates to Microsoft Teams are poised to be some of the most helpful changes, however.

In Windows 11, Teams lives in the Windows taskbar -- it's called "Chat" and replaces the Skype Meet Now button from Windows 10 -- making starting a call as simple as it is with FaceTime in MacOS. Teams also becomes more accessible on Mac, iOS, Android and Windows PCs.

Microsoft started testing a preview of the new integration with Windows Insider testers earlier this year.

How to use Microsoft Teams in Windows 11

Here's how Microsoft Teams works in Windows 11:

1. If it's not already installed, download and install Microsoft Teams.

2. Sign into the Microsoft account you want to use with it.

3. Click the Chat icon in the taskbar or use the keyboard shortcut (WIN + C).

4. When the Teams flyout opens, you'll see your most recent individual and group messages.

5. Click Meet or Chat.

6. For a full Teams experience, click Open Microsoft Teams at the bottom of the flyout.

Windows 11 seems to have streamlined communication through Teams' notification system. When a Teams notification pops up on your screen, you can reply directly inline, as well as accept or decline chats and calls.

The Microsoft Teams makeover also lets users add contacts with an email address or phone number, sync existing contacts from Skype or Outlook, and send group chat and meeting invite links to others, who can join even if they don't have Teams installed. Teams in Windows 11 also features a revamped Together Mode with live emoji reactions, polls, calendar integration, chat history search, file sharing and the ability to directly assign tasks to others.

