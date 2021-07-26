Windows 11: Multitask like a champ with Snap Layouts and virtual desktops

Microsoft

Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 11 -- now available as a beta download and coming to compatible PCs this fall -- will sport a number of new features like a fresh new design, support for Android apps and improvements to Microsoft Teams. In addition to features aimed at streamlining the Windows experience, the new operating system is also bringing some features to help you multitask, whether you're using your device for work, personal purposes or both.

Here are two features that we think you'll find useful in or out of the hybrid workplace.

Multiple virtual desktops on Windows 11

No longer do you need a separate monitor to expand your digital workspace. Multiple desktops on Windows 11 eliminates the hassle of clicking through minimized windows and tabs. Instead, you can create separate virtual desktops. So if you wanted, you could make separate desktops for work, school, personal use and more -- and customize the background for each.

The feature is similar to the MacOS virtual desktop feature. If you scroll over Task View on the Taskbar or hit WIN + Tab, you'll see all of your existing desktops that you can toggle between, or you can create a new one.

Snap Layouts

Snap Layouts -- another new feature coming to Windows 11 -- lets you better organize apps and windows by grouping them together. It's a bit like how you can group your apps on Android and iPhone, or using Split Screen.

Say you're researching a trip, and have a group of apps or websites open all related to that search. With Snap Layouts, you can hover your mouse over a window's maximize button, choose a layout that you like, and click on a zone in that layout to snap that window into place, so you can keep all of that information nicely organized on your screen (for example, you might want to group four open windows in a square pattern).

Then you can easily minimize or maximize the whole snap group at once from the taskbar, eliminating the need to search through and open multiple windows. And any Snap Groups you've made will stay in place if you dock or undock your computer.

