Windows 11 Finally Adds Android Apps. Here's How to Download Them

Microsoft

Windows 11, Microsoft's latest operating system, is finally starting to roll out one of its anticipated features, Android apps for PC, according to a release from the company. The Amazon Appstore in the Microsoft Store -- where you'll be able to download Android apps -- will start in preview in the US.

Accessing Android Apps for PC with Windows 11 has a few hardware requirements, like at least 8 GB of RAM, a solid-state drive and a supported processor. Here's how to check out the preview:

1. Open the Microsoft Store (make sure it's up to date by opening the store and clicking Get updates > Library).

2. Search for your favorite apps or games.

3. Download them through the Amazon Appstore.

With the Amazon Appstore preview, users can explore an extra 1,000 apps, including Audible and Kindle, according to Microsoft, as well as a new category of mobile apps and games in partnership with Intel.

"These apps feel like a part of Windows, integrating naturally with Windows input and windowing experiences, like Snap layouts," Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay said in a statement.

Along with the Amazon Appstore preview, Microsoft is rolling out improvements to the taskbar. The enhanced taskbar adds the ability to share windows from open apps, weather reports, a clock on your second monitor and mute/unmute features to make video calls easier. Users can also explore redesigned versions of Media Player and Notepad.

Microsoft has been rolling out Windows 11 in phases, but support for Windows 10 will remain in place for a few more years (check out CNET's comparison of Windows 10 versus Windows 11). If you're still using Windows 10, you can use Android apps on your PC if you're a Samsung Galaxy owner.

For more information, check out how to tell if your device will run Windows 10 and our favorite Windows 11 features so far.