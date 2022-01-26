Woman allegedly threatened Apple CEO Tim Cook Apple earnings preview Stimulus check update: Watch for this IRS letter Free N95 masks Free COVID-19 test kits Wordle, explained
Windows 11 is adding Android apps next month

The update will also bring taskbar improvements and redesigned versions of Notepad and Media Player.

Windows 11 on a Microsoft Surface Laptop

Windows 11 is getting an update in February.

 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Microsoft is bringing Android apps to Windows 11 next month, Windows boss Panos Panay revealed in a blog post Wednesday. It'll be a public preview, meaning the feature is still in beta testing and will likely be tweaked before its official release.

The update will include taskbar improvements with call mute and unmute, a weather widget and easier window sharing. It'll also introduce redesigned versions of Notepad and Media Player. 

"Windows now powers over 1.4 billion monthly active devices with overall time spent on Windows up 10% over pre pandemic levels," Panay said in the post.

