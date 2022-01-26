Windows 11 is adding Android apps next month

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Microsoft is bringing Android apps to Windows 11 next month, Windows boss Panos Panay revealed in a blog post Wednesday. It'll be a public preview, meaning the feature is still in beta testing and will likely be tweaked before its official release.

The update will include taskbar improvements with call mute and unmute, a weather widget and easier window sharing. It'll also introduce redesigned versions of Notepad and Media Player.

"Windows now powers over 1.4 billion monthly active devices with overall time spent on Windows up 10% over pre pandemic levels," Panay said in the post.