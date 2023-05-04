Windows 10 Is Being Phased Out. Here's What That Means for You

If you haven't already upgraded to Windows 11, now is a great time to do so because Microsoft is finished with major updates to Windows 10.

Windows 10 version 22H2 is the current and final version of the operating system, though Microsoft said it will continue to release monthly security updates for all Windows 10 editions until it reaches end of support on Oct. 14, 2025.

Existing long-term servicing channel, or LTSC, releases will still receive updates beyond that end-of-support date, the company said.

What does this mean for you? With no new Windows 10 feature updates coming, Microsoft is recommending you transition to Windows 11. You can still use Windows 10 after the end-of-support date, but without security updates after that time, your PC will become more vulnerable to various security risks.

Microsoft began rolling out Windows 11 -- the tech giant's latest operating system -- in October 2021, and deployed it to all eligible devices in May 2022. The company introduced new design elements and added a handful of new features and productivity tools with Windows 11, all of which are available on the best Windows laptops.