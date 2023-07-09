X
Wimbledon 2023: How to Watch a Novak Djokovic vs. Hubert Hurkacz Free Tennis Livestream

The Serbian favorite has a tough fourth-round challenge against the Polish star.

Kevin Lynch Contributor
Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist. The author of Steve Jobs: A Biographic Portrait, Kevin is a regular feature writer for a number of tech sites and the former Technology Editor for the Daily Mirror. He has also served as editor of GuinnessWorldRecords.com and has been a member of the judging panel for the BAFTA British Academy Video Game Awards.
Kevin Lynch
6 min read
Best VPN for streaming
Watch Wimbledon 2023 in the US from $10 per month
Carries ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3
Carries ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC
Carries ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC
Carries ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC
Watch Wimbledon 2023 in the UK for free
Carries free live Wimbledon coverage in Australia
Carries live coverage of every match and every court from AU$10 a month
Watch Wimbledon 2023 for CA$20 a month
World No. 2 Novak Djokovic faces a tricky task on Sunday as he faces Polish grass court specialist Hubert Hurkacz in this fourth-round clash at Wimbledon.

Djokovic underlined his credentials as the tournament favorite by defeating Stan Wawrinka in straight sets on Friday's last scheduled game.

Currently ranked 18th in the world, Hurkacz beat 14th seed Lorenzo Musetti in a hard-fought straight-set clash to set up today's tie.

These two players have met on three previous occasions, with Djokovic winning all three matches. The most recent meeting was a 6-3, 7-5 victory for the Serbian star at the Dubai Tennis Championships back in March.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch Wimbledon live wherever you are in the world.

Tennis player Novak Djokovic attempting to hit the ball.

Novak Djokovic will be hoping to take a step closer to today to claiming his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title.

 Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic vs. Hubert Hurkacz: Where and when is it?

This round-of-16 Wimbledon match is set to take place Sunday, July 9, on Centre Court at the iconic All England Club in southwest London. Play is set to begin at 4:45 p.m. BST local time (11:45 a.m. ET, 8:45 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 1:45 a.m. AEST in the early hours of Monday morning in Australia).

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Hubert Hurkacz online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view Wimbledon locally, you may need a different way to watch the world's greatest grass-court tennis players -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream Novak Djokovic vs. Hubert Hurkacz in the US

Linear TV coverage of Wimbledon this year is split across ESPN (which, crucially, is showing both the men's and women's finals), ESPN 2 and ESPN 3/ABC. However, for tennis fans in the US, the best way to watch the tournament will be via ESPN Plus, with the streaming service providing the most comprehensive coverage across the two weeks of the tournament. 

espn-plus-logo-2022-276

ESPN Plus

Watch Wimbledon 2023 in the US from $10 per month

ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $10 a month or $100 for an annual subscription. Read our ESPN Plus review.

Sling TV

Carries ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3

Sling TV's $40-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3. You can see which local channels you get hereRead our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV

Carries ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local network affiliates are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

DirecTV Stream

Carries ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC

DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month package includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

Fubo

Carries ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC

Fubo costs $75 a month and includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our Fubo review.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.

Livestream Novak Djokovic vs. Hubert Hurkacz in the UK for free

Tennis fans in the UK are arguably the luckiest in the world, as the BBC is once again showing the entire tournament across free-to-air channels BBC One, BBC Two and the Red Button.

That also means you can livestream all the action from SW19 on BBC iPlayer

BBC

BBC

Watch Wimbledon 2023 in the UK for free

BBC iPlayer has dedicated apps available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs and streaming boxes, all you need is a valid UK TV license to stream the tournament.

Stream Novak Djokovic vs. Hubert Hurkacz in Australia for free

Tennis fans Down Under can watch comprehensive live coverage of Wimbledon on free-to-air channel 9Gem. That also means you'll be able to watch the action online via the network's streaming service 9Now.

For grass court aficionados, pay-TV service Stan Sport is livestreaming every match on every court, ad-free.

Channel 9

Carries free live Wimbledon coverage in Australia

Channel 9's streaming service 9Now is free to use for viewers in Australia, with dedicated apps for Android and Apple devices, as well as Amazon Fire, plus a wide range of smart TVs.

Stan Sport

Carries live coverage of every match and every court from AU$10 a month

Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 per month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial.

A subscription will also give you access to UEFA soccer action, as well as international rugby and Formula E.

Stream Novak Djokovic vs. Hubert Hurkacz in Canada

Comprehensive live coverage of Wimbledon 2023 will be available in Canada via TSN. Cord cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus.

TSN Plus

Watch Wimbledon 2023 for CA$20 a month

TSN Plus is a new direct streaming service, boasting exclusive coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord-cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year.

Wimbledon 2023: Men's and women's singles full schedule

  • Sunday, July 9: 4th round
  • Monday, July 10: 4th round
  • Tuesday, July 11: Quarterfinals
  • Wednesday, July 12: Quarterfinals
  • Thursday, July 13: Women's semifinals
  • Friday, July 14: Men's semifinals
  • Saturday, July 15: Women's final
  • Sunday, July 16: Men's final

Quick tips for streaming Wimbledon 2023 using a VPN 

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming the tennis action live may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.

