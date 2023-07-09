Wimbledon 2023: How to Watch a Novak Djokovic vs. Hubert Hurkacz Free Tennis Livestream

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic faces a tricky task on Sunday as he faces Polish grass court specialist Hubert Hurkacz in this fourth-round clash at Wimbledon.

Djokovic underlined his credentials as the tournament favorite by defeating Stan Wawrinka in straight sets on Friday's last scheduled game.

Currently ranked 18th in the world, Hurkacz beat 14th seed Lorenzo Musetti in a hard-fought straight-set clash to set up today's tie.

These two players have met on three previous occasions, with Djokovic winning all three matches. The most recent meeting was a 6-3, 7-5 victory for the Serbian star at the Dubai Tennis Championships back in March.

Novak Djokovic will be hoping to take a step closer to today to claiming his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title. Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic vs. Hubert Hurkacz: Where and when is it?

This round-of-16 Wimbledon match is set to take place Sunday, July 9, on Centre Court at the iconic All England Club in southwest London. Play is set to begin at 4:45 p.m. BST local time (11:45 a.m. ET, 8:45 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 1:45 a.m. AEST in the early hours of Monday morning in Australia).

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Hubert Hurkacz online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view Wimbledon locally, you may need a different way to watch the world's greatest grass-court tennis players -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Novak Djokovic vs. Hubert Hurkacz in the US

Linear TV coverage of Wimbledon this year is split across ESPN (which, crucially, is showing both the men's and women's finals), ESPN 2 and ESPN 3/ABC. However, for tennis fans in the US, the best way to watch the tournament will be via ESPN Plus, with the streaming service providing the most comprehensive coverage across the two weeks of the tournament.

Livestream Novak Djokovic vs. Hubert Hurkacz in the UK for free

Tennis fans in the UK are arguably the luckiest in the world, as the BBC is once again showing the entire tournament across free-to-air channels BBC One, BBC Two and the Red Button.

That also means you can livestream all the action from SW19 on BBC iPlayer.

BBC BBC Watch Wimbledon 2023 in the UK for free BBC iPlayer has dedicated apps available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs and streaming boxes, all you need is a valid UK TV license to stream the tournament. See at BBC

Stream Novak Djokovic vs. Hubert Hurkacz in Australia for free

Tennis fans Down Under can watch comprehensive live coverage of Wimbledon on free-to-air channel 9Gem. That also means you'll be able to watch the action online via the network's streaming service 9Now.

For grass court aficionados, pay-TV service Stan Sport is livestreaming every match on every court, ad-free.

Stan Sport Carries live coverage of every match and every court from AU$10 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 per month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to UEFA soccer action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. See at Stan Sport

Stream Novak Djokovic vs. Hubert Hurkacz in Canada

Comprehensive live coverage of Wimbledon 2023 will be available in Canada via TSN. Cord cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus.

TSN Plus Watch Wimbledon 2023 for CA$20 a month TSN Plus is a new direct streaming service, boasting exclusive coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord-cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year. See at TSN

Wimbledon 2023: Men's and women's singles full schedule

Sunday, July 9: 4th round



Monday, July 10: 4th round



Tuesday, July 11: Quarterfinals



Wednesday, July 12: Quarterfinals



Thursday, July 13: Women's semifinals



Friday, July 14: Men's semifinals



Saturday, July 15: Women's final



Sunday, July 16: Men's final



