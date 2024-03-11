Where to Watch All the 2024 Oscar Winners

A new batch of Oscar award winners is here, and you may be looking to binge your way through the list.

Oppenheimer took home seven awards, including best picture and best director, and you can rent it right now or watch it on Peacock. Other award recipients include Poor Things, The Zone of Interest, Anatomy of a Fall, American Fiction, The Holdovers, The Boy and the Heron, 20 Days in Mariupol, Barbie and Godzilla Minus One.

Below, you'll see the films that won -- as well as some additional best picture nominees -- and where you can find them in the US. Note that if a film isn't currently on a streaming service you subscribe to, that could change. Anatomy of a Fall, for example, costs $6 to rent right now, but it hits Hulu on March 22.

Note: These descriptions have been pulled straight from official websites for the films and from press websites and occasionally edited for style.

On Peacock



Universal Pictures Oppenheimer (13 nominations, 7 wins) This biographical thriller thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. Cillian Murphy won the Oscar for best actor, Robert Downey Jr. won best supporting actor and Christopher Nolan won best director. Nominations Best picture (won)

Best actor (won)

Best supporting actor (won)



Best supporting actress

Best directing (won)

Best adapted screenplay



Best film editing (won)



Best cinematography (won)



Best production design

Best costume design



Best original score (won)

Best makeup and hairstyling

Best sound See at Peacock

Focus Features The Holdovers (5 nominations, 1 win) In this comedy-drama, a curmudgeonly teacher at a New England prep school is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the Oscar for best supporting actress. Nominations Best picture

Best actor

Best supporting actress (won)

Best original screenplay



Best film editing See at Peacock

On Hulu



Searchlight Pictures Poor Things (11 nominations, 4 wins) This dark comedy follows Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by a brilliant and unorthodox scientist. Emma Stone won the Oscar for best actress. Nominations Best picture

Best actress (won)

Best supporting actor



Best directing

Best adapted screenplay

Best film editing



Best cinematography



Best production design (won)



Best costume design (won)

Best original score



Best makeup and hairstyling (won) See at Hulu

On Max



Warner Bros. Barbie (8 nominations, 1 win) To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. "What Was I Made For?" won the Oscar for best original song. Nominations Best picture

Best supporting actor



Best supporting actress



Best adapted screenplay



Best production design

Best costume design



Best original song (2 nominations) (won) See at Max

Available to watch for free on YouTube



Evgeniy Maloletka/AP 20 Days in Mariupol (1 nomination, 1 win) In this documentary, an AP team of Ukrainian journalists trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol struggle to continue their work documenting atrocities of the Russian invasion. Nomination Best documentary feature (won) See at Youtube

Searchlight Pictures The Last Repair Shop (1 nomination, 1 win) Los Angeles is one of the last American cities to provide free and freely repaired musical instruments to public schoolchildren. This film centers on the downtown warehouse where craftspeople keep over 80,000 student instruments in good repair. It's also streaming on Disney Plus. Nomination Best documentary short (won) See at Youtube

On Netflix

Netflix The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (1 nomination, 1 win) In this beloved Roald Dahl story, a rich man learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling. Nomination Best live action short (won) See at Netflix

Available for purchase or rental



Neon Anatomy of a Fall (5 nominations, 1 win) Note: Hulu will start offering this film on March 22. Sandra, her husband Samuel and their 11-year-old son Daniel live a secluded life in a remote town in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead, the police question whether he was murdered or died by suicide. Nominations Best picture

Best actress

Best directing

Best original screenplay (won)



Best film editing See at Amazon

A24 The Zone of Interest (5 nominations, 2 wins) In this historical drama, the commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife, Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp. Nominations Best picture

Best directing

Best adapted screenplay



Best international feature film (won)



Best sound (won) See at Amazon

On MGM Plus

Amazon MGM Studios American Fiction (5 nominations, 1 win) This satire follows Monk, a frustrated novelist who's fed up with the establishment profiting from "Black" entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes. Nominations Best picture

Best actor

Best supporting actor



Best adapted screenplay (won)

Best original score See at MGM Plus

Only in theaters



Gkids The Boy and the Heron (1 nomination, 1 win) After losing his mother during the war, young Mahito moves to his family's estate in the countryside. There, a series of mysterious events lead him to a secluded and ancient tower, home to a mischievous gray heron. Nomination Best animated feature (won)

Where to watch more best picture nominees



On Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus Killers of the Flower Moon (10 nominations) This drama is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Nominations Best picture

Best actress



Best supporting actor



Best directing



Best film editing



Best cinematography



Best production design

Best costume design



Best original score



Best original song

On Netflix

Jason McDonald/Netflix Maestro (7 nominations) This film is about the lifelong relationship between composer Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. Nominations Best picture

Best actor

Best actress

Best original screenplay



Best cinematography



Best makeup and hairstyling

Best sound See at Netflix

On Paramount Plus



A24 Past Lives (2 nominations) Note: This film isn't available with the $6-a-month Paramount Plus Essential plan. To watch it, you'll need the $12-a-month Paramount Plus with Showtime plan. Two childhood friends are reunited for one fateful week after 20 years as they confront notions of destiny, love and the choices that make a life in this romantic drama film. Nominations Best picture

Best original screenplay See at Paramount Plus



