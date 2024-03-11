Where to Watch All the 2024 Oscar Winners
Time for another Barbie-Oppenheimer double feature.
A new batch of Oscar award winners is here, and you may be looking to binge your way through the list.
Oppenheimer took home seven awards, including best picture and best director, and you can rent it right now or watch it on Peacock. Other award recipients include Poor Things, The Zone of Interest, Anatomy of a Fall, American Fiction, The Holdovers, The Boy and the Heron, 20 Days in Mariupol, Barbie and Godzilla Minus One.
Below, you'll see the films that won -- as well as some additional best picture nominees -- and where you can find them in the US. Note that if a film isn't currently on a streaming service you subscribe to, that could change. Anatomy of a Fall, for example, costs $6 to rent right now, but it hits Hulu on March 22.
Note: These descriptions have been pulled straight from official websites for the films and from press websites and occasionally edited for style.
On Peacock
This biographical thriller thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. Cillian Murphy won the Oscar for best actor, Robert Downey Jr. won best supporting actor and Christopher Nolan won best director.
Nominations
- Best picture (won)
- Best actor (won)
- Best supporting actor (won)
- Best supporting actress
- Best directing (won)
- Best adapted screenplay
- Best film editing (won)
- Best cinematography (won)
- Best production design
- Best costume design
- Best original score (won)
- Best makeup and hairstyling
- Best sound
In this comedy-drama, a curmudgeonly teacher at a New England prep school is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the Oscar for best supporting actress.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best actor
- Best supporting actress (won)
- Best original screenplay
- Best film editing
On Hulu
This dark comedy follows Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by a brilliant and unorthodox scientist. Emma Stone won the Oscar for best actress.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best actress (won)
- Best supporting actor
- Best directing
- Best adapted screenplay
- Best film editing
- Best cinematography
- Best production design (won)
- Best costume design (won)
- Best original score
- Best makeup and hairstyling (won)
On Max
To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. "What Was I Made For?" won the Oscar for best original song.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best supporting actor
- Best supporting actress
- Best adapted screenplay
- Best production design
- Best costume design
- Best original song (2 nominations) (won)
Available to watch for free on YouTube
In this documentary, an AP team of Ukrainian journalists trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol struggle to continue their work documenting atrocities of the Russian invasion.
Nomination
- Best documentary feature (won)
Los Angeles is one of the last American cities to provide free and freely repaired musical instruments to public schoolchildren. This film centers on the downtown warehouse where craftspeople keep over 80,000 student instruments in good repair. It's also streaming on Disney Plus.
Nomination
- Best documentary short (won)
On Netflix
In this beloved Roald Dahl story, a rich man learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling.
Nomination
- Best live action short (won)
Available for purchase or rental
Note: Hulu will start offering this film on March 22.
Sandra, her husband Samuel and their 11-year-old son Daniel live a secluded life in a remote town in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead, the police question whether he was murdered or died by suicide.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best actress
- Best directing
- Best original screenplay (won)
- Best film editing
In this historical drama, the commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife, Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best directing
- Best adapted screenplay
- Best international feature film (won)
- Best sound (won)
On MGM Plus
This satire follows Monk, a frustrated novelist who's fed up with the establishment profiting from "Black" entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best actor
- Best supporting actor
- Best adapted screenplay (won)
- Best original score
Only in theaters
After losing his mother during the war, young Mahito moves to his family's estate in the countryside. There, a series of mysterious events lead him to a secluded and ancient tower, home to a mischievous gray heron.
Nomination
- Best animated feature (won)
In postwar Japan, a new terror rises: Godzilla. Will the devastated people be able to survive... let alone fight back?
Nomination
- Best visual effects (won)
The film is an anti-war story by Sean Lennon and Dave Mullins that features John and Yoko's iconic anti-war holiday song Happy Xmas (War Is Over).
Nomination
- Best animated short (won)
Where to watch more best picture nominees
On Apple TV Plus
This drama is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best actress
- Best supporting actor
- Best directing
- Best film editing
- Best cinematography
- Best production design
- Best costume design
- Best original score
- Best original song
On Netflix
This film is about the lifelong relationship between composer Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best actor
- Best actress
- Best original screenplay
- Best cinematography
- Best makeup and hairstyling
- Best sound
On Paramount Plus
Note: This film isn't available with the $6-a-month Paramount Plus Essential plan. To watch it, you'll need the $12-a-month Paramount Plus with Showtime plan.
Two childhood friends are reunited for one fateful week after 20 years as they confront notions of destiny, love and the choices that make a life in this romantic drama film.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best original screenplay