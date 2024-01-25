Where to Stream the 2024 Oscar Nominees
Watch as many as you can before the ceremony airs on March 10.
Are you a movie lover? Just in need of something to binge? A new batch of Oscar nominees is here, so you could spend the next month and a half catching up on all the potential winners. If you went to back-to-back screenings of Barbie and Oppenheimer, that's already two best picture contenders you can tick off.
Below, we've listed many of the films up for awards and where you can find them. (We'll update this article with more soon). Don't wait too long to start your movie marathon -- The 96th Academy Awards will air on ABC on March 10.
On Netflix
It's about the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan star.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best actor
- Best actress
- Best original screenplay
- Best cinematography
- Best makeup and hairstyling
- Best sound
It tells the story of athlete Diana Nyad who, at the age of 60, commits to achieving her dream of a 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida. Annette Bening and Jodie Foster star.
Nominations
- Best actress
- Best supporting actress
It's about the 1972 Andes flight disaster.
Nominations
- Best international feature film
- Best makeup and hairstyling
Colman Domingo stars as Bayard Rustin, the architect of 1963's March on Washington.
Nomination
- Best actor
An actress arrives to do research for a film about a married couple's past two decades after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation.
Nomination
- Best original screenplay
Note: This film is locked on the $7 a month ad-supported Netflix plan. To watch it, you'll need to upgrade Netflix Standard or Premium.
After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse's very existence.
Nomination
- Best animated feature
When a knight in a futuristic medieval world is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help is Nimona -- a mischievous teen who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature he's sworn to destroy.
Nomination
- Best animated feature
It's a satire that portrays a universe in which Augusto Pinochet, a 250-year-old vampire who, tired of being remembered as a thief, decides to die.
Nomination
- Best cinematography
On Apple TV Plus
It's set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro star.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best actress
- Best supporting actor
- Best directing
- Best film editing
- Best cinematography
- Best production design
- Best costume design
- Best original score
- Best original song
On Max
To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera star.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best supporting actor
- Best supporting actress
- Best adapted screenplay
- Best production design
- Best costume design
- Best original song (2 nominations)
On Peacock
It follows a curmudgeonly instructor at a New England prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Paul Giamatti, Dominic Sessa and Da'Vine Joy Randolph star.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best actor
- Best supporting actress
- Best original screenplay
- Best film editing
Available for purchase or rental
It thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. The cast includes Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best actor
- Best supporting actor
- Best supporting actress
- Best directing
- Best adapted screenplay
- Best film editing
- Best cinematography
- Best production design
- Best costume design
- Best original score
- Best makeup and hairstyling
- Best sound
Sandra, her husband Samuel, and their 11-year-old son Daniel live a secluded life in a remote town in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead, the police question whether he was murdered or committed suicide. Sandra Hüller stars.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best actress
- Best directing
- Best original screenplay
- Best film editing
It details the checkered rise and fall of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte.
Nominations
- Best production design
- Best costume design
- Best visual effects
Two childhood friends are reunited for one fateful week after 20 years as they confront notions of destiny, love and the choices that make a life.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best original screenplay
It's a story of love and resilience based on the novel and the Broadway musical.
Nomination
- Best supporting actress
After losing his mother during the war, young Mahito moves to his family's estate in the countryside. There, a series of mysterious events lead him to a secluded and ancient tower, home to a mischievous gray heron.
Nomination
- Best animated feature
It reconstructs the story of Olfa Hamrouni and her four daughters, unpacking a complex family history through intimate interviews and performance to examine how the Tunisian woman's two eldest were radicalized by Islamic extremists.
Nomination
- Best documentary feature
On Disney Plus
It introduces fiery Ember, whose friendship with a go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.
Nomination
- Best animated feature
Indiana Jones risks everything to keep an ancient dial that could change the course of history from those who want the device for their own personal gain.
Nomination
- Best original score
Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own.
Nomination
- Best visual effects
It charts the unlikely rise of Bobi Wine, the pop star-turned-politician seeking to end Uganda's brutal dictatorship.
Nomination
- Best documentary feature
On Hulu
As a future war between the human race and artificial intelligence rages on, ex-special forces agent Joshua is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI.
Nominations
- Best visual effects
- Best sound
On Hulu and Disney Plus
It's the story of Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin' Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry.
Nomination
- Best original song
On Paramount Plus
Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.
Nominations
- Best sound
- Best visual effects
Augusto & Paulina's 25-year love story is disrupted by his Alzheimer's diagnosis. As a cultural commentator, Augusto tries to hold onto his memories with Paulina's help.
Nomination
- Best documentary feature
Only in theaters
It's about Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist. Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo star.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best actress
- Best supporting actor
- Best directing
- Best adapted screenplay
- Best film editing
- Best cinematography
- Best production design
- Best costume design
- Best original score
- Best makeup and hairstyling
The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife, Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best directing
- Best adapted screenplay
- Best international feature film
- Best sound
It confronts our culture's obsession with reducing people to outrageous stereotypes. Jeffery Wright and Sterling K. Brown are among the cast.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best actor
- Best supporting actor
- Best adapted screenplay
- Best original score
In postwar Japan, a new terror rises; Godzilla. Will the devastated people be able to survive... let alone fight back?
Nomination
- Best visual effects
Services and Software Guides
VPN
Cybersecurity
Streaming Services
Web Hosting & Websites
Other Services & Software