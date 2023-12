Where to Stream Christmas Movies Like 'Elf' and 'The Santa Clause' This Season

Christmas is close, so you may be looking for ways to get into the merry mood. In addition to splurging on festive coffee drinks and shopping for worthy gifts, you can greet the holidays by streaming movies and TV shows.

If you're dashing full speed into the holidays, streaming services have content to go with your enthusiasm. I sifted through the seasonal fare on services like Netflix, Disney Plus and Peacock and saw tons of titles that could please crowds this season. Movies are a major source of Christmas cheer, but you could also find a TV show or special you want to unwrap.

Where to stream holiday content

Amazon Studios Prime Video One of Prime Video's shiniest offerings is a new Eddie Murphy-led Christmas comedy called Candy Cane Lane, which debuted on the first day of December. The streaming service also has an assortment of movies from Christmases past, including It's a Wonderful Life, Scrooged and the R-rated action movie Violent Night. Prime Video highlights: Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

Violent Night (2022)

Your Christmas or Mine? (2022)

Scrooged (1988)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Shrek the Halls (2007)

Something From Tiffany's (2022)

Last Christmas (2019)

Candy Cane Lane (2023)

Your Christmas Or Mine 2 (2023)

Merry Little Batman (2023) See at Amazon

Universal Pictures Peacock Peacock has at least two big things going for it this jolly season: Hallmark movies and The Grinch. If 2023 Hallmark holiday movies are what you're after, you can watch them live as they air on the East Coast with NBCUniversal's streaming service. You can also stream them on demand during a 72-hour period that starts the day after they air. Then there's that troublemaking green guy, the Grinch. The 1966 cartoon version and the 2018 movie from Illumination are both grumping around on the streamer. Peacock highlights: 2023 Hallmark holiday movies

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

The Grinch (2018)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

Almost Christmas (2016)

This Christmas (2007)

Callou's Perfect Christmas (2022)

Krampus (2015)

Genie (2023) See at Peacock

Warner Bros. Max Max is a place to park your sleigh if you like classic Christmas movies. Elf resides here, as does National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and A Christmas Story. On top of that, it offers the films A Christmas Story Christmas -- a sequel with Peter Billingsley reprising his role as Ralphie -- and 8-Bit Christmas -- an '80s-set comedy narrated by Neil Patrick Harris. Thanks to Max's inclusion of programming from the Food Network, you can also catch seasons of shows like Holiday Baking Championship and Christmas Cookie Challenge. Max highlights: Elf (2003)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

A Christmas Story (1983)

A Christmas Story Christmas (2022)

8-Bit Christmas (2021)

The Polar Express (2004)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

A Christmas Carol (1938)

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

Santa Camp (2022)

Holiday Baking Championship (2014 – )

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays (2023) See at Max

Buena Vista Pictures Disney Plus Disney Plus lands on this streaming "nice" list for hosting Home Alone, The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Santa Clause, among other seasonal favorites. On the new content front, it's gifted users Dashing Through The Snow, a 2023 comedy starring Lil Rel Howery and Ludacris, and The Naughty Nine, a heist flick that first premiered on the Disney Channel and features Danny Glover as Santa Claus. For any Star Wars or Marvel fans, Guardians of the Galaxy and Lego Star Wars holiday specials may make your season brighter. Disney Plus highlights: Home Alone (1990)

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022)

The Santa Clause (1994)

The Santa Clauses (2022–)

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special (2020)

Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)

Toy Story That Time Forgot (2014)

Jingle All the Way (1996)

Dashing Through the Snow (2023)

The Naughty Nine (2023)

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever (2023) See at Disney Plus

YouTube/Apple TV Plus Apple TV Plus Apple's streaming service offers Spirited, a new-ish musical starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. You may also want to pair your couch lounging time with A Charlie Brown Christmas or the 2023 special The Velveteen Rabbit. Apple TV Plus highlights: Spirited (2022)

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas (2023)



The Velveteen Rabbit (2023)

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special (2020)

I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown (2003)



It's Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown (1992)



The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (2022) See at Apple TV Plus

Disney Hulu Hulu took its festive selection up a notch on Nov. 23, when Elf, The Polar Express and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation debuted on the service. You can also celebrate the season with The Muppet Christmas Carol and Miracle on 34th Street. Hulu highlights: Elf (2003)

The Polar Express (2004)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Family Stone (2005)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

Happiest Season (2020)

Dashing Through the Snow (2023) See at Hulu