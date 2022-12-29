The Best Christmas Movies on Netflix

At first glance, Netflix's Christmas movie selection seems a little meager. There's no Elf (eating spaghetti with syrup over on HBO Max), Home Alone (rigging Disney Plus with booby traps) or Die Hard (yes, it's a Christmas movie and it's streaming on Starz). Though Netflix may not be able to gift every movie you grew up watching, the streaming service has some really good holiday films you won't want to miss, like Klaus and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.

A movie doesn't need to be Christmas-themed to light up your festive gathering. You can also check out new December releases like Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical.

Netflix Klaus (2019) I watched Klaus for the first time in 2022 and couldn't believe I'd missed out on the hilarious and heartwarming tale. It introduces Jesper, a guy forced to trade his cushy life for one on a frozen island where no one gets along. The situation seems hopeless, but that changes after he meets a big-bearded recluse named Klaus. Grab your family and enjoy one of the best holiday options on Netflix.

Saeed Adyani/Netflix Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (2022) Maya Rudolph and Jason Bateman improvise their way through a chilling case in this special episode of the Will Arnett-led crime comedy series Murderville (not a movie, but it is 50 minutes long). As the title suggests, it begins with the untimely death of a big-bellied merrymaker (skewered by a candy cane, a tragic way to go). Arnett, Bateman and Rudolph ensure the holiday laughs keep coming.

Screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET White Christmas (1954) Netflix's holiday movie selection is depressingly light on classics, but it does include the beloved musical White Christmas. Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen star.

Michael Gibson/Netflix The Christmas Chronicles (2018) In The Christmas Chronicles, two kids try to catch the man with the bag on camera, leading to a full-on adventure with the legend. It's a perfectly fine holiday flick starring Kurt Russell. A sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, is also streaming on Netflix.

Gareth Gatrell/Netflix Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020) The holidays are the perfect time to watch a musical. This one counts John Legend as a songwriter and stars Keegan-Michael Key in a villain-y role. A talented toymaker is painfully betrayed by an apprentice and loses sight of the magic. But his extremely bright granddaughter eventually enters his life, offering a chance at restoring that vision.